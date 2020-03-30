Fundraising by Torpedo Bags: mask making machine

Covid 19 is an opportunity to unite and save lives.

Emergency workers and hospital staff are running out of personal protective equipment (PPE). People do not wear masks in supermarkets and other public spaces. We need to solve both problems to the best of our ability, and we must overreact and solve it NOW.

Our factory is a textile factory for leather goods. We make two brands of musical instrument cases and cases: GlennCronkhite.com and TorpedoBags.com, as well as clean room "Booties,quot; for Boston Scientific and UniClean.

We can immediately become high-quality double-layer cotton masks of the type used for decades in surgery. We are using a 4.6 oz / 157.2 GSM weight cotton poplin outer fabric and a high quality flannel inner layer as specified by the CDC guidelines we are following. We are using a 1/4 "elastic band or fabric ties – two types of fasteners. They will be pre-washed at high temperature with bleach, shipped in sealed plastic bags, and should be considered reasonably sterile.

DESIGN AND MATERIALS ARE COMPLIED WITH CDC.

We have all the equipment we need to manufacture thousands of these every week: industrial cutting equipment, a national supply chain, professional production sewers who know how to work fast for each unit, packaging, shipping experience (both domestic and international, including load) .

But enlargement requires money. We have the patterns ready to cut and we can make dies overnight for faster cutting.

Our cotton exterior is similar to a cotton blend measured by the University of Cambridge, which was 70% effective against particles 5 times smaller than Virus Corona, compared to 89% for N95 systems.

However, our items have not been tested and their effectiveness is limited by many factors. Users of our masks must understand that these masks are not designed to offer 100% protection against any virus, and normal precautions against infection should be observed, such as social distancing and regular hand washing. These masks can help prevent infection, but any assumption that they will eliminate even the highest risk of infection is wrong. Stay home whenever possible during the pandemic.

Note that these will be of higher quality than the home versions, with heavier, elastic fabric ties over the ears that can be washed and dried at high temperatures. Bulk amounts are available to government and medical agencies.

Here's an article about the materials we use, revealing their potential effectiveness against virus-sized particles:

Mask Material Test Results

https://smartairfilters.com/en/blog/best-materials-make-diy-face-mask-virus/

After materials and labor, we believe that $ 50,000 can make at least 10,000 masks (conservative estimate), and we have the ability to make 10,000 per week. The masks financed through this campaign will be donated to hospitals and the general public. We will look for essential public places and, through volunteers, we will distribute them to the people who enter these public spaces. Priority will be given to the entrances of hospitals and supermarkets. Currently, very few people wear masks in many public spaces.

OUR efforts will save lives. We cannot do it alone.

We need YOUR help to turn on the Mask Making Machine.

PS: We have an alternative design that would allow for an inserted N95 filter, but WE NEED 3M to move forward to supply this material in bulk rolls. Help us push them or help us find a source.