Free online exercise classes from yoga to cardio during coronavirus

If you are like us, you will go crazy while confined home due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the more you sit on the couch, the more you want to find ways to exercise. Here are some options for online workouts:

24 hour fitness

This chain has closed all of its 440 gyms across the country, but members and nonmembers can maintain their fitness through its free personalized training app, 24GO. The app will ask you a few questions about your training goals and give you access to over 1,500 workouts and content tailored to your needs. Some streaming training options on other sites focus on body weight movements, but this one will ask you what equipment you have at home and will share workouts to make use of what you have.

24 Hour Fitness is also developing a contactless registration procedure for when clubs reopen, because their registrations previously involved a fingerprint scan.

Planet Fitness

One of the nation's largest gym chains offers daily home work-ins on Facebook Live at 5 p.m. MDT Previously transmitted trainings are available on the Facebook page. Workouts are open to anyone, including those who are not members of Planet Fitness, and generally last around half an hour.

Platoon

Peloton became a national phenomenon with its online community cycling workouts, but its app provides access to thousands of live and on-demand full-body workouts that don't involve a bike. A description on the website says they cover a mix of running, strength, toning, yoga, meditation and outdoor workouts, adding that they include live studio workouts in New York City and London. Peloton currently offers new users 90-day free trials.

Daily burn

Daily Burn, a virtual training site with monthly subscriptions, currently offers a free 60-day trial. The Daily Burn website touts its energetic full-body group workouts available for all fitness levels.

After entering details about you and your fitness goals, Daily Burn says it will tailor the programs for you, including a schedule of exercise videos to follow and nutrition plans. Class options include introduction to exercise, cardiovascular strength, yoga basics, barbell, weight training, Pilates for beginners, cardio kickboxing, high intensity training, and flexibility.

Orangetheory

Two days after closing locations across the country last week, Orangetheory began posting daily workouts on its website. According to the website, Orangetheory will share daily 30-minute workouts with the best coaches from around the world. You will not need special equipment, but you may be asked to find some household items to use in your training. Thursday's video included five blocks including warm-up, some cardiovascular exercises, and leg-focused flexibility.

Camp Gladiator

Camp Gladiator is a four-week outdoor group exercise program for all levels led by certified personal trainers with more than 4,000 locations across the country. This paid program has launched free live training at home on its Facebook page, three times a day from Monday to Friday and once on Saturdays. Previous workouts are also available on the Facebook page. You can also download 30-minute printable workouts from their website.

ClassPass

ClassPass, a subscription service that typically allows users to visit a variety of fitness studios, also houses a virtual training library. Right now, those 2,000+ audio and video workouts are free to everyone, no subscription required.

Yoga Corepower

The yoga franchise, which has 18 studios in Colorado, most in the Denver area, offers free access to a "special weekly collection,quot; of online classes. "Please share this with friends, family, and anyone who can use a little yoga in their life right now," Corepower Yoga said on its website.

Movement Climbing + Fitness

All of the Movement's gyms and climbing walls may be closed, but head over to the company's Facebook page, where coaches from Movement locations in the city post free live daily workouts recorded in their own homes.

