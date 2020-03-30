Ford to manufacture fans for GE, joining General Motors

%MINIFYHTML0e9a811d52d3faff02d26e4bcde8fb7e11% %MINIFYHTML0e9a811d52d3faff02d26e4bcde8fb7e12%

Ford is the latest automaker to announce that it will begin manufacturing urgently needed fans that are crucial in treating the worst symptoms of COVID-19. The automaker announced Monday that it will manufacture fans for General Electric's health care division, which has authorized a "simplified,quot; design that does not require electricity from a Florida fan company called Airon. Ford has already been working with GE to increase Airon production and is helping to manufacture masks and protective hoods for healthcare workers.

Ford will pay 500 volunteer employees represented by the United Auto Workers to build the fans at one of the automaker's component factories in Ypsilanti, Michigan, which is currently closed due to the new coronavirus pandemic. The company will build the fans "all day,quot; starting the week of April 20. Ford says it expects to be able to build 1,500 of them by the end of April, 12,000 by the end of May and 50,000 by July, eventually reaching a rate of 30,000 per month.

%MINIFYHTML0e9a811d52d3faff02d26e4bcde8fb7e13% %MINIFYHTML0e9a811d52d3faff02d26e4bcde8fb7e14%

Ford teams up with fellow Detroit automaker General Motors to help make fans, which are expected to be few in number, as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the U.S. USA And all over the world. GM announced Friday that it will begin manufacturing fans in April on behalf of Ventec Life Systems, hours before President Trump announced that he was invoking the Korean War-era Defense Production Act to compel the automaker to help with scarcity.

%MINIFYHTML0e9a811d52d3faff02d26e4bcde8fb7e15% %MINIFYHTML0e9a811d52d3faff02d26e4bcde8fb7e16%

Tesla is also examining how to help make ventilators and has even bought some from China to send to hospitals in the meantime. Early Monday, Richard Branson's space company rocket launch arm announced that it has also developed a device that could help patients who are having trouble breathing due to COVID-19.

In response to the need for fans, as well as the economic impact of the pandemic, several workers in GE's aviation division decided to stop working Monday to protest the cuts the company has made. Union workers asked the company to allow them to make fans. GE Healthcare is already a major manufacturer of ventilators.

When asked why GE Healthcare is turning to Ford to manufacture these ventilators, Tom Westrick, vice president and chief quality officer for the division, said, "Our decision to select Ford was specifically based on speed and our ability to increase capacity. as fast as we could. "

Developing …