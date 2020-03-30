For locked pilgrims, the world's holiest sites are just a click away

For almost two years, Eilat Lieber, director and chief curator of the Tower of David Museum in the Old City of Jerusalem, has been excited for this April, when Easter, Easter and Ramadan, festivities of three major events. religions – they would collide for the first time in nearly two decades.
To prepare for the approximately 400,000 tourists who were projected to visit Jerusalem in April, the Tower of David Museum began collaborating with two virtual reality production houses: Blimey, based in Israel, and OccupiedVR, based in Canada, to create an immersive boost. Reality experience for the expected crowds in its medieval stone citadel.
And then the coronavirus turned everything off. Israel closed its borders to foreign visitors; All non-residents are now banned in the Old City. So Ms. Lieber made the decision to put "The Holy City,quot;, a virtual reality experience that allows viewers to visit Jerusalem's holiest sites and festivals, online for free starting April 9. Her move came as virtual reality experiences from sacred sites around the world. the world is more readily available, allowing locked-in pilgrims of multiple religions a window into virtual worship in an unprecedented time.
"We think of people around the world who will not be able to come here this year, and how we can bring the spirit of Jerusalem closer to them," Lieber said in a telephone interview from Jerusalem. "This year, all the festivals are canceled, but we can still show the beauty of Jerusalem to the world."
Jerusalem
"The Holy City ", a documentary filmed in a 360-degree stereoscopic virtual reality, takes viewers to some of the most important religious events in Jerusalem: the Sacred Fire ceremony (the Orthodox Easter celebrations at the Holy Sepulcher) ; Ramadan prayers at Al Aqsa Mosque, and priestly blessings for Easter at the Wailing Wall.The documentary consists of images from the 2019 ceremonies, as well as panoramic shots of Jerusalem's archeology and architecture.
Mecca
A thousand miles south of Jerusalem in Saudi Arabia, the annual pilgrimage to Hajj, which traditionally attracts some two million or more Muslim worshipers to Mecca, has also been banned this year. Ehab Fares, executive director of BSocial, a digital agency in Cairo, said he could never have imagined that Mecca would be closed when he started working on an updated version of Experience Mecca, an app that offers a virtual tour of the Kaaba, El holiest site of Islam. You are aware that the timing will likely mean an increase in downloads. First launched in 2017 through OculusVR, Experience Mecca uses 3-D modeling to give viewers a first-hand tour of the holiest city in Islam and the rhythmic beltway of the Tawaf ritual that encapsulates each annual Hajj.
The app is built by Vhorus, the production arm of BSocial, and its version 2.0 will be available for Google Cardboard, the tech giant's virtual reality platform, before Ramadan begins on April 23.
"The timing was pure coincidence," Fares said in a telephone interview from Cairo. "We were planning to release the updated version in June or July for the Hajj pilgrimage, but when the epidemic hit the world, the mosque and all the landmarks were closed and no one can enter. So I asked our team, please speed up. "
Mr. Fares says that Experience Mecca was not designed as a substitute for Hajj, but in a confined moment, it offers an opportunity to connect with the ritual. "It is not a replacement for the actual experience. But it is educational and inspiring, and it brings you closer to the experience," he said.
Rome
And in Rome, where Easter often sees crowds of tens of thousands, this year the Pope will preach to an empty pulpit. Catholics who would otherwise have attended Easter services, including the Palm Sunday Mass, Good Friday commemoration and Easter Vigil, have been banned due to the coronavirus pandemic, but those who still wish to visit the Vatican City can practically do it. through the Vatican website, where you can visit various landmarks in immersive 360-degree panoramas, thanks to a 12-year collaboration between the Vatican and Villanova University.
"If someone wanted to see these places, or better yet, if they wanted to immerse themselves in the spirit of their holy station, they could establish a virtual pilgrimage to all the papal basilicas," said Dr. Frank Klassner, a computer science professor in Villanova who has helped supervise the project. "More than ever, these experiences are very valuable right now."
For Nimrod Shanit, an Israeli Jew who created "The Holy City,quot; and co-directed it alongside Timur Musabay, a Canadian Muslim, there is also a silver lining to this holiday season.
"Jerusalem is a sacred and ancient city for Jews, Christians and Muslims," said Shanit. “In times of crisis, people seek guidance from something more powerful than themselves. And if you are looking to connect with your faith virtually this year, I hope you do not just see your religion, you will see how all three religions are sharing this moment and this need for the power of spirituality. "