For locked pilgrims, the world's holiest sites are just a click away

"The timing was pure coincidence," Fares said in a telephone interview from Cairo. "We were planning to release the updated version in June or July for the Hajj pilgrimage, but when the epidemic hit the world, the mosque and all the landmarks were closed and no one can enter. So I asked our team, please speed up. "

Mr. Fares says that Experience Mecca was not designed as a substitute for Hajj, but in a confined moment, it offers an opportunity to connect with the ritual. "It is not a replacement for the actual experience. But it is educational and inspiring, and it brings you closer to the experience," he said.

Rome

And in Rome, where Easter often sees crowds of tens of thousands, this year the Pope will preach to an empty pulpit. Catholics who would otherwise have attended Easter services, including the Palm Sunday Mass, Good Friday commemoration and Easter Vigil, have been banned due to the coronavirus pandemic, but those who still wish to visit the Vatican City can practically do it. through the Vatican website, where you can visit various landmarks in immersive 360-degree panoramas, thanks to a 12-year collaboration between the Vatican and Villanova University.

"If someone wanted to see these places, or better yet, if they wanted to immerse themselves in the spirit of their holy station, they could establish a virtual pilgrimage to all the papal basilicas," said Dr. Frank Klassner, a computer science professor in Villanova who has helped supervise the project. "More than ever, these experiences are very valuable right now."