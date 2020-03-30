For Indian workers, blocking the coronavirus is an order to starve

After sweeping the leaves and garbage off a deserted street and dumping them in his rusty wheelbarrow, Raj Kumari said the silence of the normal Delhi cacophony was glorious, but disturbing.

She used to sweep the streets of Delhi with her husband, but he died eight years ago. He is now the sole breadwinner for his six children, after his oldest son was fired from his tech job last week due to the blockade.

"It's just me and the sewer cleaners here now," he said.

The blockade has affected public transportation, and he now walks two hours just to get to work.

"This is what I have to do for money, for life," he said. "Even if the streets are empty, I have to get out. I don't have the pleasure of staying at home, this is my duty ".

The government never provided Ms. Kumari, who does not know her exact age, gloves or masks for her job. But one of her daughters banned her from working without protective equipment during the pandemic and gave her a mask her school had donated to students to protect against the infamous Delhi contamination.

"I am not afraid of the crown," said Kumari. "Why would someone fear death when it is time for God to take you?"