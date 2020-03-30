Food Network Family Food Catherine Catherine's Food Adjustments Revealed

So is anyone else eating stress now?
We don't know about you, but as we continue to practice social distancing amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, we spend much more time in the kitchen. Sure, sometimes we're cooking, but we're also making more than a few trips to our pantry for snacks even when we're not hungry, and it seems like we're not alone.
"When we are home, anxious or scared … we want food to help us throw," said the Food Network chef and founder of Weelicious. Catherine McCord He said, "But what we really need, if you are going to buy, is the product, the fruits and the vegetables because you need the vitamins. Even for your mood."
But healthy and delicious doesn't have to be mutually exclusive, with Jennifer Garner Y Sarah Michelle Gellar They both believed in McCord's food as a medical approach to mindful eating, about what she writes on her popular website Weelicious.
"I really trust Weelicious," Garner wrote of McCord on his Once Upon a Farm website, "that Catherine McCord knows what she's doing! Quick, fresh and easy recipes for the whole family are her thing and her lunch recipes. schoolchildren are a success. " in my house!"
McCord, who recently published The Smoothie Project, provided E! News with some of her advice on how to make your grocery shopping last, spicing up what's already in your pantry and the secret to getting your kids interested in cooking as a way to spend time together in the kitchen.
Additionally, she offered one of her most popular smoothie recipes that will boost her immunity and surely become a household favorite.
How to shop and store smarter: With everyone trying to make fewer trips to the grocery store, it can be overwhelming to plan ahead to stock up on food for your home for at least two weeks. While McCord advised stocking up on anything frozen or canned, he also emphasized the value of freezing fresh food or meals appropriately.
"I think things like protein, chicken, ground beef that you can freeze, soups and stews and then freeze. I feel like people's freezers are getting too full of stuff, but even today we had some fruits that were coming to an end, so We are shooting a video right now on how to store the fruit, if you can't buy it but have something on hand to freeze it and then you can add it to smoothies or oatmeal. "
So if you're looking at those golden bananas on your counter right now, McCord has you covered.
"Instead of cutting them into slices, you place your finger in the center of the banana so that they divide into three and then you put it on a baking sheet. Line the bananas and make a layer of bananas, parchment (paper), a layer of bananas, parchment, and once they're frozen you can put them in zippered bags so they take up less space in your freezer. "
She continued, "That way you can make banana bread, smoothies, or ice cream or something."
How to have fun with your children in the kitchen: I think this is the time when all (as) parents have the opportunity to model a good diet for their children, create games and challenges for their children, such as what is a new healthy food or a new fruit or vegetable that we could eat today, "McCord said, providing examples of green smoothies for St. Patrick's Day.
"I think there are so many Aha! Moments for the kids right now and especially cooking with them, we are all buying time," he said. "You know, 24 hours entertaining kids, it's super real right now. So I encourage you to come into the kitchen and make everything into a game as much as possible."
Three staples to trust: In addition to antioxidant-rich berries, fresh or frozen, and bee pollen that boosts immunity, McCord advised stocking up on vegetables for their versatility.
"It's funny because I went to the store a few days ago and there was nothing, no products, but there were tons of vegetables. There were like chard, lettuce and kale," he said. "I mean, you literally couldn't find an apple, but there were tons of vegetables. So if you're adding your vegetables to your smoothies, you're skipping them."
How to spice up your pantry: If you want to avoid taking a trip to the grocery store this week, McCord had great advice on how to stop his own pantry to make small adjustments for a big impact when it comes to nutrition and flavor.
"Every time you have these unusual spices where you are, why did I buy that?" McCord explained, "I think this is a good time to use those spices, dig in your spice drawer and add it. Even if you have the simplest food, it can make it really interesting and exciting depending on the type of oil you use and the type of spices. that you use. "
Think pumpkin pie spices, usually a flavor reserved for fall, in your oatmeal or adding cumin or Indian spices to your soup or stew recipe.
Immunity booster shake
Serves 1
"As soon as fall begins, I start preparing for that time of year when everyone seems to be falling prey to the cold and flu season," McCord wrote of this nutrient-packed smoothie. "Instead of stocking up on bottles of vitamins and jelly beans for kids, I'm starting to beef up our immune systems with tons of foods that create resistance. This smoothie is packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and superfoods that boost your immune system, improve your gut health, and even help you feel better if you've already succumbed to the worst the season has to offer. "
Ingredients:
1⁄2 fresh or frozen banana, peeled
1⁄4 inch (6 mm) piece of fresh turmeric, peeled and chopped, or 1⁄4 teaspoon of ground turmeric
2 tablespoons plain or vanilla yogurt (preferably Greek)
1⁄2 cup (65 g) fresh or frozen mixed berries 1 handful of fresh spinach
1 boneless dry date or 2 teaspoons honey for added sweetness, if desired
2 teaspoons of hemp seeds
1 teaspoon of bee pollen
1 tablespoon almonds or other nut butter 1 crack black pepper
1⁄2 cup (120 ml) of almond milk
Instructions: Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
