So is anyone else eating stress now?

We don't know about you, but as we continue to practice social distancing amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, we spend much more time in the kitchen. Sure, sometimes we're cooking, but we're also making more than a few trips to our pantry for snacks even when we're not hungry, and it seems like we're not alone.

"When we are home, anxious or scared … we want food to help us throw," said the Food Network chef and founder of Weelicious. Catherine McCord He said, "But what we really need, if you are going to buy, is the product, the fruits and the vegetables because you need the vitamins. Even for your mood."

But healthy and delicious doesn't have to be mutually exclusive, with Jennifer Garner Y Sarah Michelle Gellar They both believed in McCord's food as a medical approach to mindful eating, about what she writes on her popular website Weelicious.