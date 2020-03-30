Florida Megachurch pastor arrested for ignoring social distance order, instead conducted church service

Florida Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne was arrested and charged with illegal gathering and violating health and safety regulations.

According to @tmz, the controversial pastor stated that the only time the church would close is when the kidnapping is taking place.

According to AP news, the pastor held two religious services, filled with hundreds of people.

Pastor Howard-Browne turned himself in and his bond was set at $ 500, according to the jail's website.

At a press conference, the Sheriff stated: “What a shame this pastor, his legal staff and the leaders of these staff are for forcing us to do our job. That is not what we wanted to do during a declared state of emergency, "Chronister said." We hope it will be a wake-up call. "

At the moment, no order of crowds greater than 10 can gather. But Pastor Howard-Browne feels this is out of proportion.

"In a Facebook post, Howard-Browne said that the coronavirus,quot; is totally disproportionate. "

Additionally, on March 18, the church considered itself an essential service and would keep its doors open.

According to MSN, Howard-Browne is also an ally of Trump. He claims to have machines that can stop the coronavirus. He is also alleged to have stated that he himself could heal the entire state of Florida.

This pastor is no stranger to controversy. He is known for making outrageous statements, according to reports.

More than 2,000 people have died from the viral pandemic, according to NPR.

As of Sunday afternoon, more than 2,300 people in the US USA More than 135,000 people in the US have died from the virus. USA They have been infected, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

