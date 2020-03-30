Florida authorities are officially investigating new leads to the disappearance of "King Tiger,quot; star husband Carole Baskin.

# Roommates, most of you have probably seen Netflix's incredibly popular series "Tiger King,quot; as part of your current #QuarantineAndChill activities, well, there is a major update just announced. According to new reports, Florida authorities are officially investigating the disappearance of Carole Baskin's husband, who many believe was killed by Carole herself.

"Tiger King,quot; is officially a phenomenon thanks to its outrageous cast, incredible situations, and cliffhangers. One of the most talked about aspects of the series is the mystery surrounding the disappearance of Carole Baskin's husband, Jack "Don,quot; Lewis, and now Florida authorities have decided to reopen the case. @Complex reports that Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said his department is looking for clues or information on Lewis' disappearance.

Chronister posted a photo on Twitter with a photo of Lewis, his date of birth and the date of his disappearance, with the message "Since @netflix and # Covid19 #Quarantine have made #TigerKing all the rage, I thought it was a good time to ask new clues. " Many of the series accused Baskin of feeding Lewis with tigers from his Big Cat Sanctuary in Florida, especially "Tiger King,quot; star Joe Exotic. Baskin has continued to deny the allegations for years and most recently criticized his portrayal in the series.

Thats not all. Since "Tiger King,quot; became a success, an online petition has also been created for the FBI to reopen the investigation. The petition says: "It is obvious that Carole, in fact, murdered her millionaire husband and fed her remains with tigers."

Meanwhile, another petition was created to persuade Donald Trump to forgive Joe Exotic, who is currently serving 22 years in prison.

