File a complaint | Attorney General Keith Ellison's Office

The Attorney General's Office appreciates citizen complaints on a wide variety of issues. If you have experienced a consumer problem, we want to hear from you!

Online Consumer Assistance Request Form Fraud Report Form NEW! Price increase complaint form NEW! Tenant eviction complaint form

Citizen reports help us to:

If you've experienced a consumer issue that doesn't seem right, we'd like to know. Even if we have already started a lawsuit, consumer information can provide important evidence for our case.

File a complaint

You can request help to solve a problem with a company or report fraud to us using one of the forms listed below. We strongly recommend that you file your complaint using our online complaint forms, as it is the fastest way to receive and process your complaint.

If you need help with a consumer issue, such as unsatisfactory service, bill disputes, mortgage service or foreclosure issues, utility closings, or other concerns, and you want the Office of the Attorney General to contact the organization on your behalf, use our Online Consumer Assistance Request Form. To report a fraud or scam, use our Online fraud report form. Upload all relevant documents such as invoices, contracts, canceled checks, correspondence, or announcements with your online complaint form.

If you prefer to send your claim by mail or anonymously, you can download our printable version Consumer Assistance Request Form or Fraud Report Form. We ask that you enter the information requested on the form using your computer before printing it, which helps us process complaints in a more timely manner. Include as much information as you can on the form. After printing the completed form, sign and date, attach copies of any relevant documents and mail them to our Office at the following address:

Minnesota Attorney General's Office Keith Ellison

445 Minnesota Street, Suite 1400

St. Paul, MN 55101

If you have questions about whether you should send us a report on a particular business, or if you would like help in completing our Consumer Assistance Request Form or Fraud Report Form, or if you have questions about which form to use, please call our Office to the (651) 296-3353 (Twin Cities Call Area) or (800) 657-3787 (outside of Twin Cities) from 8:00 a.m. at 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Remember that we are not authorized to provide legal advice or to act on behalf of individual citizens in private legal matters (for example, wills, child support, divorce, criminal proceedings, etc.). If you need help in contacting a private attorney, please consult our publication Hiring an attorney for information.

KEEP IN MIND: If you have been the victim of a crime, you should contact the local police or sheriff's department and the county attorney. The Minnesota Legislature has given these agencies the authority to investigate and prosecute criminal matters.