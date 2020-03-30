Fears Grow For Missing Pakistani Journalist In Sweden | Sweden News

Fears grow for a Pakistani journalist who, after escaping the South Asian country for security reasons in 2012, disappeared in Sweden, where he lived in self-imposed exile.

Human rights groups are concerned that the disappearance of Sajid Hussain, 39, may be related to his complaint.

However, Hussain's family said they did not want to charge anyone, adding that they hoped the Swedish authorities would provide them with answers.

On Friday, the Balochistan Times, an online magazine published by Hussain, Announced who disappeared from Uppsala, a city near Stockholm, on March 2.

In the magazine, Hussain reported alleged human rights abuses in the disturbing Pakistan province of Balochistan, where he is from. For more than a decade, political and armed groups in Pakistan's largest province in the southwest, where more than 12 million people live, have been waging a separatist movement.

His wife Shahnaz Baloch, who lives in Balochistan, told Al Jazeera that they were in contact on the day he disappeared.

"I don't know how he disappeared or where he is now. We need Swedish police to help us locate my husband. Initially they said that it was normal in Sweden for someone to be isolated. We are concerned about his safety and well-being. It is very unusual for a journalist like Hussain goes somewhere without informing us. "

Hussain's friends registered him as missing on March 5 with Swedish police, who have since carried out several searches.

"Initially, the police refused to register the case saying that it is normal in Sweden for someone to leave in isolation. We insisted that it was not normal for us. Then they registered the case," said Taj Baloch, a friend of Hussain's, from Stockholm. .

Jenny Johansson, case officer for Missing People (Sverige), an NGO that works with the Swedish police to find missing people, told Al Jazeera that the group was in regular contact with the police to find Hussain.

"We have no clue as of yet. We only know its latest location and we are working from that angle in close collaboration with the police," he said. "Due to his background and work, this case is quite unique."

At the time of publication, Swedish police had not responded to Al Jazeera's request for comment.

The Pakistani embassy in Stockholm declined to respond to Al Jazeera's request for comment.

'Could be related to work'

Erik Halkjaer, president of the Swedish chapter of Reporters Without Borders (Reporters sans frontières, RSF), urged Swedish police to continue investigating Hussain's disappearance, which he also said could be due to his work.

"At this point, we cannot ignore the possibility that his disappearance is related to work," he said.

In recent months, several Pakistani activists and bloggers living in Europe have claimed that they were attacked for reporting human rights violations in Pakistan.

A RSF report last month He said a Rotterdam-based Pakistani blogger, allegedly a victim of kidnapping and torture while in Pakistan three years ago, was attacked and threatened by two people believed to be Pakistani intelligence agents.

In an email to Al Jazeera, Daniel Bastard, head of RSF Asia Pacific, said Hussain could be a victim of enforced disappearance, given the circumstances of his case and the testimony of his family and colleagues.

"When you think about who might find interest in repressing a dissident journalist, the first hypothesis leads to Pakistan's Inter-Service Intelligence," he said, referring to the country's main intelligence agency, the ISI.

"We also know that two other Pakistanis based in Europe have been subjected to pressure on their family in the past two months. And we know that a list of possible targets is circulating among Pakistani dissidents abroad," Bastard said.

"The fact that Sajid Hussain wrote about human rights and the situation in the restive Baluchistan makes him a potential priority target."

Hussain left Pakistan in 2012 after his home in Quetta was broken into. Unidentified perpetrators stole his laptop and some notes while he was working on a story.

He then moved to Oman, and then to the United Arab Emirates and Uganda in self-imposed exile before arriving in Sweden in September 2017 as a refugee. His wife was expected to join him there this year.