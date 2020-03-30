FDA grants emergency approval to antimalarial drugs to treat coronavirus

Roommates, as the country continues its self-quarantine and social distancing efforts, most hope that an adequate vaccine or COVID-19 treatment is on the way. Well, you may have gotten your wish because the FDA has just given emergency approval to antimalarial drugs to treat coronavirus.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially issued an emergency use authorization for two antimalarial drugs to treat those infected with the new coronavirus that has swept into the United States.

In a statement released March 30th, the US Department of Health and Human Services. USA announced that it had received 30 million doses of hydroxychloroquine sulfate and one million doses of chloroquine phosphate donated to a national reserve of life-saving pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.

Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, commonly used oral prescription medications for the prevention and treatment of malaria, are being investigated as possible therapeutic agents for COVID-19.

In the statement of the US Department of Health and Human Services. In the US, it was noted that the FDA had issued an emergency use authorization to allow both donated drugs "to be distributed and prescribed by physicians to hospitalized adolescent and adult patients with COVID-19, as appropriate, when a clinical trial is not available or not feasible. "

Additionally, federal agencies, such as the National Institutes of Health and the Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority, are also working together to plan clinical trials.

We hope that this good news continues, so that we can all return to our normal lives.

