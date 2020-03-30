FDA approves new 5-minute coronavirus test – BGR

%MINIFYHTMLc705212840c6d51263d2ed719b08f4ff11% %MINIFYHTMLc705212840c6d51263d2ed719b08f4ff12%

The FDA approved a rapid coronavirus test that can provide a positive result in 5 minutes and a negative one in 13 minutes.

The Abbott test can be performed using the company's widely deployed ID NOW test machines, which require little training to function.

Abbott can increase mass production up to 50,000 tests per day.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The world is struggling to mass-produce more tests capable of detecting the new coronavirus faster than traditional tests. This is because the SARS-CoV-2 virus is highly contagious and has infected more than 740,000 people worldwide in three months. Not only that, but the virus is inconsistent when it comes to symptoms. Some people will not experience any symptoms until 14 days after becoming infected. The worst part is that most of the symptoms of COVID-19 mimic the flu. Loss of taste and smell is an unusual sign of COVID-19 that people should be vigilant, although not all patients may experience it. In most cases, you cannot detect the virus early by looking at the symptoms alone. And without symptoms, you won't qualify for any kind of test in the US. USA And other countries.

Testing is your best option once you suspect you've become infected, and a quick positive diagnosis can dramatically improve your chances of recovery and dramatically decrease your chances of spreading the life-threatening disease. He would be admitted to a hospital or quarantined during his recovery to reduce the risk of passing the disease on to others. That's where new 5-minute coronavirus tests can come in handy, especially for specific categories of patients.

%MINIFYHTMLc705212840c6d51263d2ed719b08f4ff13% %MINIFYHTMLc705212840c6d51263d2ed719b08f4ff14%

The researchers have presented tests for coronaviruses that offer results as fast as 30 or 45 minutes. That's much better than hours or days, but Abbott can deliver results even faster than that. Your new COVID-19 test needs only five minutes for a positive result and 13 minutes for a negative result.

%MINIFYHTMLc705212840c6d51263d2ed719b08f4ff15% %MINIFYHTMLc705212840c6d51263d2ed719b08f4ff16%

This is the type of test that could be used for healthcare workers, first aid personnel, and any other essential personnel suspected of having been in contact with a patient with COVID-19. The tests can also be used to assess travelers coming from hot areas or to diagnose patients in hot areas faster than before. Also, patients who come to the emergency room with other life-threatening conditions and patients who may require emergency surgery may be tested for COVID-19 beforehand.

The other advantage that Abbott's tests have over competitors is that they work with ID NOW test devices, which are about the size of a toaster. This type of equipment can be deployed anywhere it is needed and can be operated without sophisticated training.

The ID NOW platform "has the largest point-of-care molecular footprint in the US and is already widely available in physician offices, urgent care clinics and hospital emergency departments across the country."

Testing is crucial to flattening the curve, as South Korea and Singapore have so far shown. Germany also adopted a mass testing policy, which allowed it to detect cases of COVID-19 early and reduce the death rate from the disease, compared to other Central European countries. The more people tested in a country, the clearer the overall picture will be. And once you know the true extent of a local COVID-19 epidemic, you can take better steps to contain the outbreaks and reduce the spread of the disease.

Not all Americans will be able to take advantage of these rapid tests, at least not initially. Abbott can deliver about 50,000 tests per day or about 1,500,000 per month. The FDA has issued 19 other emergency use authorizations for diagnostic tests, NBC The agency is working with more than 220 test developers who are expected to submit applications for emergency use authorization.

Image Source: IAN LANGSDON / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock