Fatal, oncoming accident delays eastbound I-580 traffic in Livermore for hours – Up News Info San Francisco

LIVERMORE (Up News Info SF) – A person died in a multi-vehicle car accident on I-580 going east in Livermore on Sunday morning.

The collision was reported around 6:20 a.m. and a Sig alert was issued around 10 minutes later. At least five vehicles were involved and one person is dead, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic remained slow for hours and the CHP advised taking Exit 84 toward Stanley toward North First Street, then back to 580 East.

All lanes are open. Officers will continue to investigate the collision. – Dublin CHP area (@CHPDublin) March 29, 2020

