Fatal 2-vehicle accident closes all lanes of I-680 in Danville – Up News Info San Francisco

DANVILLE (Up News Info SF) – At least one person died Sunday night in a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Interstate 680, just north of the El Pintado Road junction in Danville, and all lanes of the Highway at the scene of the accident were closed as of 8:45 pm, the California Highway Patrol said.

The accident was reported in the northbound lanes of I-680 at 8:13 p.m. Sunday, said the CHP.

A victim was found in the middle of the highway, and officers were searching for a possible second person who may have been riding the motorcycle.

More information was not immediately available.

