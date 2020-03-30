Facebook invests $ 100 million in journalism as COVID-19 makes it more vital than ever

%MINIFYHTMLe04354fe92779091b41f2afdffc1bc3e11% %MINIFYHTMLe04354fe92779091b41f2afdffc1bc3e12%

Facebook is committed to investing $ 100 million in the news industry at a time when the ongoing coronavirus pandemic means that accurate reporting is more important than ever. $ 25 million in grant funding for local news will be provided through the Facebook Journalism Project, while the remaining $ 75 million will come in the form of "additional marketing spending,quot; for news organizations around the world.

Publishers are expected to be strongly affected by the economic consequences of the new coronavirus outbreak. Advertising revenues that many publishers rely on are shrinking as companies cut marketing budgets amid financial uncertainty. Research firm eMarketer has lowered its growth projections for ad spending on media worldwide by 3 percent, SearchEngineLand reports while Reuters has reported that the virus could cost the American advertising industry billions of dollars in lost revenue.

Publishers are expected to be affected as advertisers cut spending

%MINIFYHTMLe04354fe92779091b41f2afdffc1bc3e13% %MINIFYHTMLe04354fe92779091b41f2afdffc1bc3e14%

At the same time, accurate, high-quality reporting is more important than ever, as misinformation about the virus spreads online. "If people needed more proof that local journalism is a vital public service, they are getting it now," Facebook says in its press release. The company has vowed to do its part to remove the misinformation posted on its platform, but the crisis is also putting pressure on its own moderation teams. There is so much misinformation that a fact-checking organization, Snopes, has been forced to curtail its routine content output or else risk overwhelming its staff.

%MINIFYHTMLe04354fe92779091b41f2afdffc1bc3e15% %MINIFYHTMLe04354fe92779091b41f2afdffc1bc3e16%

Facebook says it plans to focus its grants on publishers that need it most in the world's worst affected countries. He announced the first series of grants last week, when he said he would award $ 5,000 to 50 local newsrooms in the United States and Canada to cover the "unexpected costs,quot; associated with covering the viral outbreak.

The $ 100 million is in addition to the $ 300 million that Facebook pledged to spend on news, partnerships and content programs in early 2019. Facebook said it planned to invest that $ 300 million over the course of three years. Later that year, he launched a program to help local news organizations boost digital subscriptions, and also announced plans to spend £ 4.5 million on training for local journalists in the UK.

Facebook says that the use of its services, including private messages and video calls, increase during the pandemic, as people isolate themselves and connect with distant friends and family. However, Facebook is also seeing the same reduction in advertising spending as other online companies. "Our business is negatively affected like so many others around the world," he said in a blog post.