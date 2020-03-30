FA under pressure from non-league clubs after decision to eliminate season | Football news





Non-League clubs are unhappy with the decision to void and void the season.

More than 60 non-League clubs have sent a joint letter to the FA expressing "deep concern and displeasure,quot; over the decision to cancel and void the 2019/20 season.

%MINIFYHTML9970007e56f0fb4d5f8e0237a20f84d411% %MINIFYHTML9970007e56f0fb4d5f8e0237a20f84d412%

The governing body of English football made the announcement on Thursday despite continued intentions to fulfill matches in the Premier League, EFL and the National League amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Representatives from a variety of clubs under steps three and six of the non-League system, including Worthing, Maldon & Tiptree and South Shields, joined their counterparts from non-League women's clubs and contacted the FA on Monday afternoon.

"Our concern is primarily based on the unnecessary and inexplicable haste exerted to reach the decision, along with a total lack of substantive dialogue or consultation with the affected clubs," the letter said.

📰 A joint letter signed by more than 60 clubs across the country was sent today to the @FA questioning the decision to cancel the season in steps three to six from outside the league, and at various levels of the women's game. Please read the letter here. pic.twitter.com/7pfoIw0N0x – South Shields FC (@SouthShieldsFC) March 30, 2020

"The decision also ignores the millions of pounds invested and the countless hours spent collectively by the clubs, and it also has critical financial implications."

"In writing this joint letter, we acknowledge that the decision to delete the results for the 2019/20 season is still pending official ratification by the FA Council.

"However, we believe that it is unacceptable that such a decision has been transmitted to us in this way. We urgently seek a constructive dialogue with the FA with the aim of reconsidering the decision."

The decision angered some clubs, including fugitive leaders from the Northern Premier Division, South Shields, who threatened to take legal action against the FA.

The Division One Jersey County Bulls combined also face the same fate as they will be denied promotion despite winning all 27 league games this season.

Dorking Wanderers president and manager Marc White also called the FA for his "disjointed,quot; approach, but hopes the governing body can consider "a little hindsight common sense,quot; and coordinate an aligned season finale for all seasons. suspenders.

The Premier League and Football League have declared that football will resume only when it is safe to do so and not until April 30 "at the earliest," but cautioned that some "difficult decisions,quot; will need to be made.