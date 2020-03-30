Exclusive: Shubh Mangal Saavdhan 3 to be made soon

In 2017, when Shubh Mangal Saavdhan hit the screens, no one knew that the unusual and bold film would trigger a franchise about love and relationships. While the former was about erectile dysfunction, the sequel, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (SMZS) revolved around a gay couple and how the two convince their families to accept them. Director Hitesh Kewalya made a sensitive film with a taboo theme. It also brought humor and made the audience feel comfortable even when he brought the subject up from the closet.

Speaking about the controversial kiss scene between co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, she said: “They trusted me. There were eight to nine repetitions in the kiss scene. The two or three shots at first were just to make them feel comfortable … I never thought I'd say two men kiss. I didn't want to over-sexualize it, but handle it with sensitivity. I wanted a vulnerability in the kiss, that a gay person goes through. "

He continues: “We shoot the first kiss in a static train compartment. We sent everyone from the place … There was some embarrassing laughter. But we soon realized the human aspect of the kiss. We begin to see ourselves as a team, as actors, as DOP, as Ads. We begin to see the kiss as an expression of love and not sexually as such. Of course, there is some sexual chemistry involved. But when you see one thing over and over again, it starts to seem normal to you. At that moment I realized that this is what the film will do. "

The movie had two kiss scenes. The director adds, "When we filmed the second kiss scene, we didn't cover it. Everyone was normal about it. We filmed the shaadiwala kiss scene in Mumbai. But the minor artists were from Banaras. They also started to see it as normal. Initially, There was some laughter. But only when you start talking about these things do they become normal. That's what SMZS has accomplished. "

Well, with the success of SMZS, a third of it seems obvious. "Shubh Mangal Saavdhan part 3 will surely come. But it will take time. We should have a topic to talk about. It should be relevant. It must be done responsibly. It will be a bigger challenge than part 2. But we will certainly do it ”, he confirms. Your next movie depends on a human relationship. "I want to see love in a deeper and more human way," he says with a smile.