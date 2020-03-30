Exclusive: inside a hospital that fights against the coronavirus in Spain | Spain

%MINIFYHTML189a3bd40e4f0bb523f9a734d7f0dd9f11% %MINIFYHTML189a3bd40e4f0bb523f9a734d7f0dd9f12%

A World Heritage Site by UNESCO and one of the largest public hospitals in Barcelona, ​​the Hospital de Sant Pau is now at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19.

Al Jazeera received an exclusive look inside the hospital, as he faces the global pandemic in Spain, the second most affected country in Europe with more than 80,000 cases.

The country is struggling to stem the spread of the disease with at least 6,800 reported deaths and growing fears of a lack of basic protective equipment for medical personnel.

"There are two important fears that at the moment are difficult to combat and rationalize," Joaquín López-Contreras, president of the Infection Control Unit at Hospital Sant Pau, told Al Jazeera.

“On the one hand, we started the epidemic with a much smaller amount of protective material than we would like to have. Every day they threaten us to run out of protective material. ”

Government figures have revealed that Spanish health workers represent almost 14 percent of the country's cases. Three-quarters of the nurses on Dr. López-Contreras' team have contracted COVID-19 and are in isolation.

"When a professional decides to become a doctor, decides to become a nurse, or decides to be an administrative officer who works in a hospital," says Dr. López-Contreras, "everyone quickly realizes that there may be a time when we can get sick. result of our profession. "

But the shrinking ranks of doctors and nurses in Spain and other affected countries is hampering the ability to fight the pandemic, depleting hospitals and raising fears that health workers are also spreading the virus.

In Italy, France and Spain, dozens of health professionals have died from the coronavirus, and thousands of others have had to isolate themselves.

"Not only is there a danger of getting sick, but we become vectors of the virus and transmit it to our loved ones," said Dr. López-Contreras.

It is impossible to know how many patients have infected doctors and vice versa, but the rapid spread within hospitals has now left the government struggling with a shortage of professionals and equipment.

Last week, the Spanish government launched an emergency recruitment plan to add 50,000 health workers, ranging from medical students to retired doctors.

"If things are as they seem in mathematical calculations, surely we will suffer," predicts Dr. López-Contreras.

“We are going to have difficulties to serve the entire population safely. I think that will save many lives, but I don't know if it will save all the lives that we would like to save. "

This exclusive report was filmed by Guillem Trius in Barcelona, ​​Spain and edited by Katya Bohdan of Al Jazeera NewsFeed in Doha, Qatar.

Source: Al Jazeera