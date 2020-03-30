Even if the NCAA gives older adults another season, there are decisions to be made

%MINIFYHTML0f7df0ef17abf7587d62f5a7f26e7cf211% %MINIFYHTML0f7df0ef17abf7587d62f5a7f26e7cf212%

If Friday had been a normal Friday, which it definitely wasn't, Reilly White would have been with her teammates on the University of Virginia Women's Team at the Rivanna Duals, north of Charlottesville. It was his last rowing season, and instead he runs alone, setting up a Platoon with a virtual class, trying to find the routine when hers is broken.

"I miss my team," he said.

If this Sunday had been a normal Sunday, which definitely is not, Meghan Doherty would have been with her teammates on the University of Maryland Women's Lacrosse Team, preparing to welcome James Madison. It would be his last season with the Terrapins, the defending national champions. Instead, the lacrosse he plays is with Olive, his sister's pit bull, in his Baltimore backyard.

"Oh my gosh," he said. "I miss him so much."

But what if the end is not the end? What if the NCAA considers all the seasons of all older adults who were killed by the new coronavirus pandemic and gives them another closing opportunity by giving them another year of eligibility?

"My team and even other teams, we feel like we have some unfinished business," White said. "But there are so many things to consider."

"It's kind of hard to process all of that," said Doherty. "I've been trying not to think about it, because I just thought about it too much."

The NCAA and its schools, however, are thinking about it.

It goes without saying that there are more pressing and bigger problems than if Reilly White ever paddles for his Cavaliers again or Meghan Doherty takes out another dirt ball for her Terrapins. Everyone is very aware of that.

"Canceling the rowing was all for me," said White. "But now, if you look at the world, it was so small in the grand scheme of things."

But they also know what it's like to be in the middle of their last few seasons, only to have them stop. College athletes' lives are based on routine and balance. Now, those products are among those in short supply. The pandemic is bigger than all of us. That does not mean that the pain of losing a season was not raw.

"We almost knew in the back of our heads that it was going to happen, but no one was ready to admit it," White said. “And when we listened, it was devastating. Completely devastating. "

"We are operating at such a high level, on the highest platform that we can reach," Doherty said. "It was definitely heartbreaking for us athletes."

Take those emotions and apply them to thousands of athletes in all spring sports whose seasons were canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus. The latest NCAA data shows that 5,472 women were members of the Division I rowing teams in 2018-19, and another 3,661 women played lacrosse.

The math at the end of the envelope would show that, if those numbers were more or less stable this year and a quarter of those students were in their final year of eligibility, almost 2,300 athletes from those two sports would wonder if they could have another season next year. next spring. And that doesn't address the men's versions of those sports, or baseball and softball, track and field, and all the other athletes in all the other divisions in all the other spring sports.

On Monday, a group called the NCAA Division I Council will meet, remotely, to discuss and vote on what is called "eligibility relief,quot; for students whose careers ended prematurely.

"In principle, the coordinating committee agrees that relief should extend to student athletes of spring sports and supports providing schools with a framework in which they have the autonomy to make their own decisions in the best interest of their campus, conference and student athletes, "the group said in a press release on March 20.

A committee has already granted additional eligibility for Division II athletes, and that could be a precursor. Of course, there are impacts on sports programs and schools, because coaches have recruited incoming athletes to replace those who are graduating, and scholarship limits mean that the pool of money available would have to be increased or extended to more people. For the NCAA, for its schools and conferences, it's complicated, for sure.

But it is not simple for athletes either. Both White and Doherty, for example, had partial scholarships. So the result: going back to school for another season of competition would mean spending more money to make this happen.

"It is definitely difficult to ask your parents to give you more than they have already given you," said Doherty, the youngest of six children.

There is also the question of planned futures that would have to be delayed. White and Doherty will graduate this spring. Would they enroll in graduate courses? Doherty thought that he would be recording hours for a future as an occupational therapist, for which he would need a graduate school. But White hoped to take a job in finance. College, and college sports, were sliding into the past.

"It is difficult because it is so uncertain," White said. "Especially going into the financial industry because there is a lot of uncertainty around that. I am still very excited about that opportunity."

She sighed.

"I think, for me, I just need to know," he said. "I don't like playing with the theoretical. I like the tangible things I can put down on paper and look at."

By Monday night, the NCAA should have something for White and the thousands of athletes like her to watch. But that will not be the end. Individual conferences: for White, the ACC; For Doherty, the Big Ten will have to consider how any framework fits their schools. Schools and sports departments, in turn, would have to figure out how finances would work, not just for next year, but also for the years to come.

For now, there are only games that are not being played. When they returned to school after winter break, they planned their springs: practicing and training, competing, going to class, putting on the cap and gown. Now there is only a dull lament for experiences that could never happen, or could be delayed.

"I miss it all," said Doherty. “Competition, even only in practice. Being able to be with your teammates. We made the best memories on the field and off the field. I miss seeing them every day and being able to laugh at everything. ”

The NCAA must award the additional year of eligibility. Member schools and athletic departments, and individual coaches and teams, must figure out the best way to make it work.

But even if that happens, remember Reilly White and Meghan Doherty and the thousands of athletes like them waiting this spring, and they'd have to decide if they could turn this spring into next spring.

"I really stayed two more months," said White. “Do you want to go back and start from ground zero and do eight more months? It is a very difficult decision. "