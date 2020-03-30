European Tour: Irish Open postponed due to coronavirus pandemic | Golf News

%MINIFYHTML06df0b800e2121774e1d6e708d3fd93111% %MINIFYHTML06df0b800e2121774e1d6e708d3fd93112%





Jon Rahm is twice winner of the Irish Open

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open has become the last European Circuit event to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Graeme McDowell was due to host the Rolex Series event at Mount Juliet Estate May 28-31, with World No. 1 Rory McIlroy and defending champion Jon Rahm already committed to playing.

The European Tour is looking to reschedule the tournament for later in the season, with the Trophee Hassan II from June 4-7, now the earliest date for golf to resume.

McDowell is committed to organizing the next two editions of the Irish Open

"As important as the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is to all of us, everyone's health is our only concern," said McDowell.

"My thoughts go out to everyone affected by the crisis and I hope everyone stays safe and well during these difficult times."

Rahm was looking to defend his title, while McDowell was to be the host for the first time.

The golf calendar has already been severely disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak, with the first two majors of the year postponed, as well as the Olympics, while the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play was canceled.

The Magical Kenya Open (March 12-15), Hero Indian Open (March 19-22), Maybank Championship (April 16-19), Volvo China Open (April 23-26), Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters ( April 30-May 3) and Made In Denmark (May 21-24) are the other regular events to be postponed, while the GolfSixes (May 9-10) and the D + D Real Czech Masters (20- August 23) have been completely removed from the schedule.

Keith Pelley, Executive Director of the European Tour, said: "The decision to postpone the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open follows consultation with all stakeholders and was made with public health and wellness as our top priority. Our thoughts are with everyone at this time and we are all united to try to combat the spread of the pandemic.

"With this in mind, we will continue to evaluate all aspects of our 2020 European Tour schedule, and discussions on rescheduling the postponed events will continue until we are clear on the global situation."