Eric Reid accuses NFL of changing CBA after players voted for him, asks for new vote

Once again, Eric Reid disagrees with the NFL.

Free agent security announced via Twitter that his personal attorneys contacted the NFLPA saying that the language posted on the NFLPA website regarding the CBA contains language different from that of the collective bargaining agreement that the players approved the March, 15th.

Reid is calling for an investigation into the changes and demanding a new vote.

The letter highlights a difference in the wording in the section on the league's disability plan that affects former players who applied for Social Security disability insurance payments before January 1, 2015. It states that the amended version of the CBA "reduces the benefits of an even larger disabled player population benefit than in the (initial) version."

Ben Meiselas, one of Reid's attorneys, told The Associated Press that the discrepancy was discovered when they were "working with families of disabled players to guide them through the process."

"And so, Eric's letter demands invalidation and an investigation and a re-vote because how do you stay in a language the players didn't know they were voting for?" Meiselas said. "It is puzzling and worrying, even if the changes were minor because there was no transparency or explanation. But here, the changes are important and have a drastic and dramatic impact on disability benefits for players."

The NFL has yet to comment on the alleged changes. The NFLPA will not comment until its attorneys have had a chance to further examine the matter.

This is not the first time that Reid has challenged the NFL. He filed an official letter of complaint to the NFL in 2018, alleging that the team and league owners colluded to prevent his employment due to his protest of racial inequality in the United States alongside Collin Kaepernick.

Reid, who was released by the Panthers with two years still on the extension he signed in 2019, was strongly against the proposed CBA.