Eminem says her daughter Hailie is her greatest achievement: He praises her for graduating from college, having a boyfriend, and not having babies!

Eminem is very proud of his daughter Hailie and there are several reasons why! The rapper was happy to share them with the public while on the latest episode of Mike Tyson's podcast, Hot Boxin & # 39 ;.

All Eminem fans still can't believe their daughter is an adult now and it seems the same can be said for him.

That said, the proud father spoke about his 24-year-old offspring, reflecting on how much he has grown and all his accomplishments in his eyes.

"No babies, she has a boyfriend, but she's doing well," he said simply as an update on the influencer's life on social media.

You may recall that Hailie was first introduced to the public in 1999 on her album The Slim Shady LP.

Meanwhile, he graduated from Chippewa Valley High School and Michigan State University with a degree in psychology, and it all feels pretty crazy that so much time has passed since then!

Eminem went on to list his greatest accomplishments and as a result, they have nothing to do with his impressive career, but with his family!

‘She made me feel proud for sure. She graduated from university. 3.9 (GPA). It is crazy. I have a niece that I also helped raise, who is very much like a daughter to me, and she is 26 years old, and I have a younger one who is now 17 years old. So when I think about my accomplishments, that's probably what I'm most proud of: being able to raise kids, "he shared on the podcast.

It's great to hear it, since Eminem is a legend in the rap scene, so his answer basically means that his daughter and nieces mean more than anything in this world to him, and that's so sweet!

In fact, their music career, Eminem admitted, made raising them a breeze!



