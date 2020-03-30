Elton John Living Room Concert Raises $ 1 Million For Coronavirus Aid

Elton John And his famous friends know how to put on a great show for an even greater cause.

On Sunday night, the Grammy winner hosted the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America on Fox, which helped support two of the many charities that help victims and first responders during the Coronavirus pandemic: Feeding America and First Responders Children & # 39; s Foundation.

The event raised over $ 1 million thanks in large part to sponsoring the $ 500,000 contribution from Procter & Gamble and a Fox party. Many viewers also donated to online relief efforts during and after the show.

"I was very proud to host the @iHeartRadio Living Room Concert For America last night," Elton shared on Instagram. "I was incredibly moved by all the stories of the many heroes who work on the front lines and help others. Thank you to all who watched and generously donated, and to the amazing artists who participated."

For those who missed the special broadcast, stars from multiple musical genres performed songs from their homes.