Elton John Living Room Concert Raises $ 1 Million For Coronavirus Aid

Elton John And his famous friends know how to put on a great show for an even greater cause.
On Sunday night, the Grammy winner hosted the iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America on Fox, which helped support two of the many charities that help victims and first responders during the Coronavirus pandemic: Feeding America and First Responders Children & # 39; s Foundation.
The event raised over $ 1 million thanks in large part to sponsoring the $ 500,000 contribution from Procter & Gamble and a Fox party. Many viewers also donated to online relief efforts during and after the show.
"I was very proud to host the @iHeartRadio Living Room Concert For America last night," Elton shared on Instagram. "I was incredibly moved by all the stories of the many heroes who work on the front lines and help others. Thank you to all who watched and generously donated, and to the amazing artists who participated."
For those who missed the special broadcast, stars from multiple musical genres performed songs from their homes.
Tim McGraw he sang from his backyard while Mariah Carey she yelled "Always Be My Baby,quot; from the private recording studio inside her home.
Shawn mendes Y Camila Cabello they joined in Miami to sing while the alley boys He performed "I Want It That Way,quot; from five different locations across the country.
Alicia Keys, Billie eilish, Dave Grohl, HIS., Sam smith, Demi lovato Y Billie Joe Armstrong He also performed and displayed his voices during the broadcast.
Others chose to send messages of thanks to nurses, doctors, truckers, health workers, and other ordinary Americans who do extraordinary things.
Ciara Y Russell Wilson, Ellen Degeneres, Ryan Seacrest, Lizzo, Ken jeong, Melissa McCarthy Y Ben falcone they were just a few of the stars who participated in the one-hour broadcast that can be viewed online now.
"Finding the time to be nice to yourself and do everything you can to maintain your mental health: Social distancing is not easy, but try to chat with your friends remotely." Lady Gaga shared during his appearance. "Move your body, meditate when you can and otherwise find joy as you can. For me I try to find joy every day in a moment of gratitude."
