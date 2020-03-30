%MINIFYHTMLab97dbb985772104753cae31cc64a4fe11% %MINIFYHTMLab97dbb985772104753cae31cc64a4fe12%

Eddie Lack is hanging the pills when the five-year-old NHL goalkeeper announced his retirement on Twitter on Monday.

"My hip problems have reached this point where I can live a normal life, for which I am extremely grateful. But unfortunately, it is not good enough to play professional hockey," Lack said on Twitter. "I am happy with the decision because I know I have done everything in my power to be able to return, but it was not meant to be."

It's time for me to REMOVE. The next 7 minutes are a tribute to everyone who was with me during this crazy trip and my way of saying: THANK YOU. PD Luongo could be in the video … (1/4) pic.twitter.com/bCsc93QCRD – Eddie Lack🇸🇪 (@eddielack) March 30, 2020

Lack said he had the best time in Vancouver, where he spent the first two years of his career and played his best hockey. In 82 games played with the Canucks, Lack recorded a record of 34-30-9 with 2.43 goals against the average.

After spending the 2018-19 season as a goalkeeping coach at Arizona State University, Lack says his new job will be in real estate.

"Since my family has deep roots in real estate, it was a natural step for me to jump with both skates, oh, I mean my feet," said Lack. "Now it means that I can help families find their dream home. The last five months of my life have been very exciting and I am looking forward to the next phase of my life."

Roberto Luongo intervened to let everyone know the back story of his incident at the 2014 Heritage Classic.

Sportsnet's Dan Murphy was among others to congratulate Lack on his retirement.

Lack ended his NHL career playing 144 games with 2.62 goals against the average and a saving percentage of .909.