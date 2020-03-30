Ecommerce: Amazon Lures Warehouse Employees to Higher Salary Grocery Unit – Latest News

Amazon.com Inc is offering a higher payment to recruit its own warehouse employees to pick up and pack Whole Foods food amid growing demand and worker shortages, according to an internal document reviewed by Reuters.

This move, known as job sharing, highlights how the e-commerce giant is reallocating part of its vast workforce to handle a surge in online grocery sales, as millions of Americans are trapped at home amid the COVID outbreak. -19. Amazon offers online grocery services through Amazon Fresh from its own grocery stores, and Amazon Prime Now, which it offers from its Whole Foods stores.

"The Prime Now business has seen a massive increase in volume and is now offering job engagement opportunities," Amazon said in a message sent to warehouse workers in Maryland, which was reviewed by Reuters.

Workers in other states where Amazon operates grocery services have received similar communications, including California, Nevada, and Tennessee.

Employees selected to make the change can earn $ 19 an hour, a $ 2 increase on top of the salary increase Amazon announced earlier this month.

Amazon Fresh positions require working in a freezer environment, while the Prime Now buyer role involves picking up and packing products for online ordering at a Whole Foods store within tight time limits.

"As we continue to see a significant increase in demand for grocery orders, we are offering temporary opportunities for associates across our distribution network to provide additional support," an Amazon spokesperson said Friday night, confirming the action. .

Amazon has doubled in the grocery industry since its $ 13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods in 2017. It has expanded grocery delivery service to more than 2,000 cities. Free for Prime subscribers, AmazonFresh and Amazon Prime Now offer fast delivery in a matter of hours.

Since the outbreak, grocery delivery has become a lifesaver for people to get household staples while trying to avoid going out.

Grocery shoppers on Amazon have frequently seen out-of-stock items and unavailable delivery windows as the company struggles to meet growing demand.

It has announced the hiring of 100,000 full-time and part-time jobs in the US. USA On delivery and delivery networks, including AmazonFresh and Whole Foods.

So far, the coronavirus has spread to at least 17 Amazon warehouses in the US. The US, which has led workers and legislators to wonder if enough safety measures have been taken to protect employees on the front line.

Grocery stores compete for workers to fulfill online orders. Walmart, with a fast-growing online grocery business, plans to hire 150,000 employees in stores, distribution centers, and distribution through May.

"We are seeing a dramatic increase in the use of online shopping," said Bill Bishop, co-founder of Brick Meets Click. "Amazon eventually wants to be one of the most dominant grocery distributors in the United States, and I think they see it as a period when they have an opportunity to increase it with actions like this."

