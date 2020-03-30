Echoes from the "Don't Stop Believin,quot; trip through the streets of Martinez greeting essential workers – Up News Info San Francisco

MARTINEZ (Up News Info SF / BCN) – Bay Area Rock Icons The rally cry for the trip "Don & # 39; t Stop Believin & # 39;" resounded in the streets of Martinez on Sunday night as a salute to all the essential workers doing their necessary jobs during the current coronavirus. outbreak.

Lisa Mills is a local resident and nurse – she knows the value of motivation and support in these difficult times.

"The people in these essential jobs are pushing through longer shifts now, dealing with more emotional stress," said Mills, who wanted to show appreciation for those workers: doctors, police, firefighters, restaurant workers, supermarket workers and others. .

So, in the spirit of community efforts, including the Mill Valley nightly "howl,quot; in support of medical workers, and the nightly chant of

Italians confined to their homes, however, raising their voices for medical personnel to change shifts nearby, organized a sort of car serenade on Sunday as a boost for essential workers.

It was a kind of combination of the howling and Sunday stroll of a dozen Morello Park Elementary School teachers through their students' neighborhoods, waving to children through the windows.

Mills mobilized participants through the Martinez Rants and Raves Facebook page, and asked all drivers to play "Don & # 39; t Stop Believin & # 39;" from Journey on car radios or music boxes.

One of those drivers on Sunday was Pat Sobocinski de Martinez.

"I love this city, it is very close and everyone seems to be helping everyone," he said. "I'm just doing what I can do."

A caravan of about 20 vehicles pulled out of the Alhambra High School parking lot on Alhambra Avenue and hit the streets with little traffic around 6:20 p.m. Sunday, with flashing emergency lights, windows open, and "Don't stop believing,quot; coming out of virtually every window.

The procession headed north past a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District station, the Martinez Police Department station, and passed through the center before returning south.

Mills had also asked people to play "Don & # 39; t Stop Believin & # 39;" around 6 p.m. Sunday, even if they weren't driving. And some did.

"We passed some people playing music on their phones," said Mills.

Among those who joined the caravan on Sunday were Martínez Mayor Rob Schroder and the owners of a downtown restaurant and nearby wine.

Mills was thrilled with the participation and said she wants to make this a weekly event for the duration of the coronavirus emergency. And expect more people to participate next week. However, you have a request: more volume.

"I know someone who wants to come next week and they have great speakers," said Mills. "I don't know why it wasn't stronger."