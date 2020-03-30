East Bay woman becomes law apprentice motivated by attorney who represented her in sexual assault case – Up News Info San Francisco

by Michelle Griego and Jennifer Mistrot

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – It was an emotional reunion for a lawyer and his former client, as they met for the first time in ten years. Students who rose above academic Donzah Pitre and Alameda County District Attorney Briggette Lowe cried as they hugged each other, recalling the dark moment that brought them together.

"It really is who you were for," Lowe told Pitre. "You got over it because you're tough, because you're amazing."

Lowe was referring to a criminal court case in which he represented and protected Pitre, then a young teenager. Pitre had suffered a horrible sexual assault before bravely presenting himself to confront his perpetrator. In 2014, he shared the experience of facing his attacker in court with KPIX 5.

"Tell a story about something that happened while the person who did it is there," recalled Pitre, who was in high school then. "But it's over and I got help."

Now Pitre finds herself in a very different place in life, eagerly showing Lowe his new office, the East Bay Community Law Center in Berkeley, where he is learning to become a lawyer. The two spoke, which is appropriate because Pitre credits Lowe as the reason he chose to study law.

"I congratulate myself at 13, 14 having the courage to say everything that happened," Pitre said. "Then realizing that … I had a really great lawyer, a really great lawyer. You probably don't know what effect it had on me. "

Pitre never forgot how hard Lowe fought for her, so he called her to reconnect. And now that the two are back in touch, they both say they hope to spend more time together.

"Staying in touch and building a relationship," said Pitre. "And I never thought I would have an opportunity to establish a relationship with an attorney who worked on my case. So yes, I feel very fortunate to have this opportunity."

Pitre's attacker would eventually be sentenced to six years behind bars. And while Lowe was unable to discuss the details of the Pitre case, he made clear his intentions that fighting for justice for others will always be the driving force in the lives of both women.

"I am very proud … She allowed me to see her again, allowed me to return to her life," said Lowe de Pitre. “And as long as I have breath in my body, I will continue fighting for the victims. Because that's what, that's what drives me. "