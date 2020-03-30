Dubai Expo 2020 recommends postponing a year amid viruses | UAE News

Organizers of Expo 2020 Dubai have backed a proposal to postpone the event for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came on Monday after a meeting between officials from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and foreign countries who participated in the nearly six-month event due to begin in October.

"Many countries have been significantly affected by COVID-19 and therefore have expressed the need to postpone the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai for one year, so that they can overcome this challenge," said the CEO of Expo 2020 Dubai. Reem al-Hashimy in a sentence

"The UAE and Expo 2020 Dubai have listened. And in a spirit of solidarity and unity, we support the proposal to explore a one-year postponement at today's Steering Committee meeting."

The statement also quoted Dimitri S Kerkentzes, secretary general of the International Exhibition Office who had awarded the fair to Dubai in 2014, saying the recommendation was "welcome,quot; under the circumstances.

The event has helped boost Dubai's critical property market and made officials wait for more tourists in the city-state that is home to the world's busiest airport for international travel.

However, the pandemic has currently disrupted flights by Emirates, Dubai's long-distance airline, jeopardizing global tourism and causing further panic in a property market that has already shrunk by a third since the 2014 announcement.

Some 11 million foreign visitors were expected to attend the culture, business and technology show with pavilions from 192 countries.

Member States will make a final decision in June from the Paris-based International Exhibition Office, which awards the event.

Two sources familiar with the matter said member states were unlikely to vote against the delay. Confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide now number 725,000, with 34,000 deaths.

The delay will be a significant blow to Dubai, as the emirate, who would have spent more than $ 8 billion on infrastructure projects related to the Expo at the end of the fair, was hoping for the event to boost its economy.

Last year, Dubai-based Arqaam Capital forecast an economic profit from the Expo of up to $ 9 billion in incremental tourism spending.

Expo was the last major international event that was still officially scheduled for this year. The Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed last week by one year.