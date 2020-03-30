Drake writes a sweet message for his son Adonis and shares photos!

Drake finally gives fans the first look at his son Adonis in a new Instagram post where he writes an open message to his little one.

Early Monday morning, Drizzy shared photos of Adonis for the first time as she wrote an open message to her son about the connection to his inner self.

Duck said in the message, "The most important thing for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the greatest openness of all. Trust yourself to have all the inner power to make this happen, and to do so, connect with the people and things that bring you a lot of joy. When the mind starts to think too much or fear, immediately shift your attention to something bright. No matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, it can always choose to break free from the wheel of suffering and panic and open yourself up. "

He continued: “Be aware, especially right now of the fears that come from others, and recognize that not everything should be contained by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Put aside any judgment you may have about it. Remember you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded, ask for help and it will show. "

Drake first spoke about his son Adonis in 2018 on his album "Scorpion,quot;.

Afterward, he had become more open to talking about Adonis during his interviews, and is now giving his baby the first official look.

