Drake shows his 2-year-old son Adonis

It's been a long time coming, but superstar Drake has finally bragged about his 2-year-old son Adonis, and he's gorgeous.

Drake posted several photos of his son, along with a heartwarming message:

"The most important thing for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the greatest openness of all. Trust yourself to have all the power to make this happen, and to do so, connect to the people and things that are happening to you. they bring a lot of joy, "begins the message.

"When the mind begins to think too much or fear, immediately shift your attention to something bright. No matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the decision to break free from the wheel of suffering and panic and open yourself up. We are powerful protesters, so once you make the decision to shift your consciousness to something good, it will show you in your reality, "the message continued.

Adonis is Drake's son with former porn star Sophie Brussaux.