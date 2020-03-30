Drake shows his 2-year-old son Adonis

Bradley Lamb
It's been a long time coming, but superstar Drake has finally bragged about his 2-year-old son Adonis, and he's gorgeous.

Drake posted several photos of his son, along with a heartwarming message:

"The most important thing for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the greatest openness of all. Trust yourself to have all the power to make this happen, and to do so, connect to the people and things that are happening to you. they bring a lot of joy, "begins the message.

