Drake shares the first photos of Son Adonis along with a message for fans

Duck has shared the first photos of her son, Adonis, with the world

The Grammy winner went to social media on Monday morning to post a message for his fans, along with a series of family photos. In one of the images, Drake can be seen holding his 2-year-old son. A separate photo also shows Drake, Adonis, and Adonis' mother, Sophie BrussauxPosing together Drake also included a photo of his parents in the series of social media photos.

"The most important thing for you right now is to connect to your own inner light," the 33-year-old post captioned. "This will create the greatest openness of all. Trust that you have all the power to make this happen, and for that to connect with the people and things that bring you so much joy."

"When the mind begins to think too much or fear, immediately shift your attention to something bright. No matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always choose to free yourself from the wheel of suffering and panic and open up in your own light, "Drake continued. "We are powerful protesters, so once you choose to change your consciousness to something good at the moment, it will show you in your reality."