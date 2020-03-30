Drake shares the first photos of Son Adonis along with a message for fans

Karwai Tang / WireImage, Instagram
Duck has shared the first photos of her son, Adonis, with the world
The Grammy winner went to social media on Monday morning to post a message for his fans, along with a series of family photos. In one of the images, Drake can be seen holding his 2-year-old son. A separate photo also shows Drake, Adonis, and Adonis' mother, Sophie BrussauxPosing together Drake also included a photo of his parents in the series of social media photos.
"The most important thing for you right now is to connect to your own inner light," the 33-year-old post captioned. "This will create the greatest openness of all. Trust that you have all the power to make this happen, and for that to connect with the people and things that bring you so much joy."
"When the mind begins to think too much or fear, immediately shift your attention to something bright. No matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always make the decision to break free from the wheel of suffering and panic and open up in your own light, "Drake continued. "We are powerful protesters, so once you choose to change your consciousness to something good at the moment, it will show you in your reality."
"Be aware, especially at this time of the fears that come from others, and recognize that not everything should be retained by you," Drake wrote to his followers on social networks. "Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release."
The superstar artist also told his fans to "put aside any judgments you may have about it."
"Remember you're never alone, and if you need to be reminded, ask for help and it will show up," Drake wrote. "It all comes down to intention, and while there are conflicting energies surrounding us, you MUST KNOW … It will rebuild itself. But for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust."
"You have the biggest heart and that is your best gift. It is impossible to always control your environment, but when you change the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to help you," his message concluded. "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyous day when we can all get together. Until then, please keep the lights on."
