Drake isolates himself in his Jumbo Jet after revealing his negative coronavirus test

Rapper & # 39; In My Feelings & # 39 ;, who recently revealed he tested negative for COVID-19 after his interaction with Kevin Durant, is now practicing social distancing on his custom 737 jumbo.

Duck you are practicing social distancing in style. The Canadian rapper, who was previously quarantined after his interaction with the positive coronavirus Kevin Durant, is again in self-isolation to avoid the capture of COVID-19.

But unlike most of the people who are hiding in their homes, the hit creator "Hotline Bling" chose to make the most of their assets to avoid an average quarantine at home. The 33-year-old singer / songwriter / actor has hinted that he is currently staying in his private jet.

On Saturday March 28, the "Degrassi: the next generation"Alum turned to her Instagram account to share photos of her custom 737 jumbo jet, which she bought last year. He captioned the snapshots," & # 39; SOCIAL DISTANCE & # 39; c / o ABLOH ENGINEERING ".



Rather than bother about his flex, his followers couldn't help but admit to being impressed by his lavish lifestyle. One person commented on his private jet, "That's beautiful! Congratulations." Another sprouted, "Crazyyyy", adding fire emojis. A third follower wrote: "Fascinating brother Amen after this, is the Drake space."

Earlier this month, Drake isolated himself after playing with NBA star Kevin Durant, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 17. The two were seen hanging out at the West Hollywood Nice Guy hotspot a week before the athlete's positive diagnosis. .

About a week later, the Toronto-born star revealed she tested negative for COVID-19 despite people's concerns. "You know I had to do a test the other day," she said during an Instagram Live with her father Dennis Graham. Assuring fans that he is in good health, he added: "… Yes, I had to get tested. However, it was negative."

The hit maker "In My Feelings" went on to describe the "awkward" procedure for detecting the virus. "However, that test was awkward," he shared. "They put that Q-tip completely inside your thoughts and shit."

When the terrible moment passed, Drake can now make fun of the coronavirus. When he, Rihanna and Kevin tuned in DJ Spade MuzikIn the live stream on Instagram on Sunday, March 29, the former lovers traded fun shots.

Rihanna started by roasting Kevin and asked, "Is KD allowed in here?" She jokingly added, "Should I wear a mask for this life?" The hitmaker for "Umbrella" continued: "But the foreles are getting better soon KD." Then Drake chimed in, writing, "We have to kill all five crown jokes." The Barbados singer noted his presence and then joked, "They finally paid the WiFi bill in the basement."

In response, the rapper "In My Feelings" said: "I can't ask Fenty Corp to buy him something to play music other than the plastic cup attached to his computer." Rihanna replied: "Whoa! I feel attacked! Fenty does not speak! You, apple, family … donate."