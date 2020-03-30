Drake gets excited about blond-haired son Adonis in first photo

WENN

Subtitling her Instagram post featuring the first photo of her son with Sophie Brussaux, the rapper & # 39; In My Feelings & # 39; Reflect on the important things in life during the coronavirus outbreak.

Up News Info –

Duck She has taken to her Instagram account to share the first photo of her beautiful son Adonis Graham. Driven by his feelings of missing his "beautiful family" while he was quarantined in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, hit maker "In My Feelings" uploaded a series of photos of him and the boy on Monday, March 30.

In the post, Adonis could be seen rocking with curly blonde hair and those bright blue eyes. In one photo, Drake was hugging his little boy as they twinned in black. Another image showed the rapper posing with his little mom, Sophie Brussaux.

%MINIFYHTML8f4fc3dd51ff4e83c9186f9de1bef1b211% %MINIFYHTML8f4fc3dd51ff4e83c9186f9de1bef1b212%

Meanwhile, in other photos, Adonis, who was born in October 2017, drank from a plastic cup and sat in the front seat of a toy car with a giant teddy bear as a passenger.

In the legend, Drake was reflecting on the important things in life during the coronavirus outbreak. "The most important thing for you right now is to connect to your own inner light. This will create the greatest opening of all. Trust that you have all the power to make this happen, and to make you connect to the people and things that bring you. much joy, "he wrote.

"Be aware, especially right now, of the fears that come from others, and recognize that not everything should be contained by you. Laughter is your best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Put aside any judgment that you can have about that, "added the Canadian star, before reminding everyone that" you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded, ask for help and it will appear. "

Concluding his message, the rapper from "Hotline Bling" wrote: "I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and can't wait for the joyous day when we can all get together. Until then please keep your lights on."

<br />

The news that Drake hid a son reappeared in May 2018 after his nemesis Pusha T released the song "The Story of Adidon". Drake later confirmed the news in his song "Emotionless" from his album "Scorpion". "I wasn't hiding my son from the world, I was hiding the world from my son," he rapped.

He further explained in a December 2019 interview that he did not reveal his son because he was awaiting the results of a DNA test. "I was in a really weird pending situation where I didn't want to go tell the world that he was my son and that he wasn't," he revealed.