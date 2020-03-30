Drake fans are scared by their blond son Adonis who looks just like his grandmother!

%MINIFYHTML0bd18be68200160693500e6e680eddc011% %MINIFYHTML0bd18be68200160693500e6e680eddc012%

Drake just used social media to post the first photos of his 2-year-old son, Adonis! The debut was definitely a hit with his fans, the rapper practically broke the internet with his adorable offspring who surprised everyone with his unique characteristics.

Very soon, fans began to emphasize how much the little bot looks like its grandmother, Drake's mother, Sandi.

Indeed, the resemblance is amazing! In fact, he looks a lot more like her than either of her parents!

Adonis' light skin and eyes and blonde hair caught everyone's attention and they couldn't help but point to the person from whom he inherited those traits!

Drake has kept his baby out of the press all his life, but it seems like, 2 years after welcoming him, he was finally ready to introduce him to the world and the response was huge!

The rapper posted a bunch of family photos featuring him, his son, his son's mother, Sophie Brussaux, but also his own mother, Sandi Graham, and his father Dennis Graham!

Instantly, fans noticed how different the boy looks from his parents, but also how much he looks like his grandmother!

One fan tweeted that "I was confused at first about why Drake's son doesn't look at him or Sophie, but then I saw Drake mom."

Sure enough, in the post, a photo shows Drake's parents looking super sweet together, Sandi's big blonde hair highly visible.

And who else has voluminous blonde hair? Adonis! The link was not that difficult to do!

Here are some other reactions that tend to agree: "Drake's son is a lot like his mom." / ‘I think it's beautiful because Drake loves his mother very much. The best blessing of all. "



