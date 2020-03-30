Drake breaks the Internet with the first photos of his blond boy Adonis, and publicly proclaims his love for him

Drake flaunts his baby Adonis, and also proclaims his love for his beloved son on social media. Check out Drake's message that many fans have been dying to see.

Baby Adonis represented a controversial topic for a long time, but it seems that Drake is no longer hiding it.

Drake recently made fans freak out with a coronavirus scare.

‘What is most important to you right now is connecting to your own inner light. This will create the largest opening of all. Trust that you have all the inner power to make this happen, and to do so, connect with the people and things that bring you so much joy. When the mind starts to think too much or fear, change your attention immediately to something bright, "Drake began his message.

He went on and said, "No matter what has happened in the past or what is happening around us now, you can always choose to break free from the wheel of suffering and panic and open up to your own light. We are powerful protesters, so a Once you choose in the moment to shift your consciousness to something good, it will show you in your reality. Be aware, especially at this moment, of fears from others, and recognize that not everything should be contained by you. "

Drake also addressed the greatest gift of all and wrote the following: ‘Laughter is his best medicine, but tears can also be a powerful release. Put aside any judgment you may have about it. Remember that you are never alone, and if you need to be reminded, ask for help and it will appear. It all comes down to intention, and although there are conflicting energies surrounding us, you MUST KNOW … It will rebuild. But for that to happen, you have to do exactly that. Trust. You have the biggest heart and that is your best gift. It's impossible to always control your surroundings, but when you change the focus to how you want to feel, everything will conspire to help you. I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can't wait for the joyous day when we can all get together. Until then, keep the lights on. 🤍 ’

People were surprised that Drake finally decided to post his son on social media and made sure to flood the comment section with sweet messages.

Many people were surprised to see that Adonis has blonde hair and blue eyes.

A follower said: son Drake's son really had blonde hair and blue eyes. Genetics is crazy, so I guess you are done "hiding the world from your child,quot;. 👏🏽 ’

