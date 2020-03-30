Donald Trump talks about Son Barron's feelings about having to study at the White House in the middle of the quarantine

Donald Trump spoke about the current COVID-19 quarantine during a new interview for Fox and his friends earlier today. That said, the president also spoke, among other topics, about how his youngest son, his son, Barron, has been dealing with having to take classes online while in the White House due to the fact that schools are now closed. .

So is! Like everyone else, the 14-year-old is doing his schoolwork entirely at home as the country continues to practice social distancing to flatten the coronavirus spread curve.

It turns out that Barron had no clear complaints about having to attend an online school while at the White House.

Trump suggested that this new situation actually fits Barron quite well and went on to elaborate on how he has been adjusting.

Towards the end of the 52-minute phone interview, the Doland said, "Well, Barron is not so unhappy." They said, "You can't go to school,quot; and I wouldn't say he sat down and complained about it. "

He then told Fox and his friends that he and First Lady Melania were working with the school, and the school gives lessons through the computers and other means they have. They have a lot of different media, and all those kids where Barron (goes to school) are learning. "

The President mentioned that due to the new chapter of Coronavirus, now known as the spread of COVID-19, even the educational system has been changing.

The rest of the interview made Trump more open about the terrifying situation the United States is currently dealing with due to the virus as the number of cases increases, the United States is now the epicenter of the global pandemic.

The country really struggles a lot due to the lack of facial masks and fans in hospitals, but the president promised that he will do everything in his power to ensure that the death toll will be kept "to a minimum."



