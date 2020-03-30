Dolores Catania talks about introducing her best friend Teresa Giudice to men after her separation from Joe Giudice!

%MINIFYHTMLb03a65f4bfe5ca57298c4e53509a65b711% %MINIFYHTMLb03a65f4bfe5ca57298c4e53509a65b712%

Now that Teresa Giudice is single and ready to mix, will Dolores Catania introduce a new man? As you may know, the RHONJ star has parted ways with her husband, Joe Giudice, and fans are looking forward to seeing who she will date next on the show.

Her co-star and best friend Dolores spoke about all of that in a new interview, arguing over who she wants Teresa to have an affair with.

%MINIFYHTMLb03a65f4bfe5ca57298c4e53509a65b713% %MINIFYHTMLb03a65f4bfe5ca57298c4e53509a65b714%

Not only that, but she also shared whether or not she has plans to establish her best friend on dates.

%MINIFYHTMLb03a65f4bfe5ca57298c4e53509a65b715% %MINIFYHTMLb03a65f4bfe5ca57298c4e53509a65b716%

During her interview with HollywoodLife, she admitted that "no (I would put her in touch with no one)."

As for the reason why, she simply explained that she was "old school,quot;.

‘People (get) so mad at me, like, stop saying old school, blah, blah, blah. But I'm going to say it, because I know them as a married couple and I don't think Teresa needs my help to do any of that. Your children may not be ready for it. It is not something I would get involved in. It's just not me. "

He went on to talk about how he would prefer Teresa to date a good Jewish man: ‘I wish she would move on, I wish she would find the best boy in the world and all that. I dated Jewish men, and I just prefer them. If I were going out with a non-Jewish boy, they'd probably get mad. David couldn't care less. I just like how Jewish men are. David acts like a Jewish man, but they are gentler, and really affectionate, and not as tough as the Italians (although) there are very, very sweet Italian men … I just wish he would find a good man. & # 39;

Ad %MINIFYHTMLb03a65f4bfe5ca57298c4e53509a65b731% %MINIFYHTMLb03a65f4bfe5ca57298c4e53509a65b731%

Do you think it is time for Teresa to find someone new after their separation or not? What kind of man should I date?



Post views:

0 0