Does the AAC comply with India's human rights obligations? The | News

Many international legal experts, including the United Nations special rapporteur on minorities, say that India's new citizenship law is discriminatory and requires international intervention.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) accelerates the nationality of non-Muslim minorities in neighboring Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, but excludes Muslims, one step compared to the United States President Donald Trump's Muslim ban.

Fernand de Varennes, the UN special rapporteur on minorities, told Al Jazeera that there is a danger that millions of members of minority groups such as Muslims will be denied citizenship.

"Many have opined that the exclusion of Muslims as a group from the scope of the law is an extreme example of discriminatory treatment and that the right to equality without discrimination, particularly if it has a & # 39; racial & # 39; element, is one of the fundamental principles of international human rights, "de Varennes told Al Jazeera.

& # 39; Sovereign power is not free & # 39;

Earlier this month, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, presented a intervention in the Supreme Court to challenge the CAA.

India's highest court is also listening to a petition from Muslim and liberal Indians, who say the law is against the country's secular constitution. The case has been temporarily suspended due to the emergency shutdown after the coronavirus crisis.

Bachelet's petition emphasizes that the sovereign power has no restrictions and that even decisions related to citizenship must conform to the principle of non-discrimination.

In February, De Varennes and other UN special rapporteurs wrote an "open letter,quot; to the Indian government expressing concern about the discriminatory aspects of the AAC.

The letter highlights that the "arbitrary,quot; exclusion of Muslims and other minorities from the NRC "would perpetuate discrimination against them and perpetuate a climate of uncertainty, including fears of prolonged statelessness, detention or even deportation."

& # 39; Internal Matter & # 39;

The Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the AAC was an "internal matter,quot; of the country and that "no foreign party has any standing in matters related to the sovereignty of India."

Experts warn that the AAC, along with the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), violates international law, specifically the prohibition against making people stateless.

Nearly two million people were excluded from a citizenship list in the northeastern state of Assam, where the NRC exercise ended last year.

"What the NRC will create is a large group of stateless people, which in itself will run counter to international law's obligation to prevent statelessness," said Parvathi Menon, a professor at the Erik Castren Institute for International Law and Human Rights at the University . from Helsinki he says.

Menon says the Indian government has already violated its international obligations by "getting back"Many Rohingya, claiming they were,quot; illegal "immigrants. Menon points to the position in Assam where,quot; illegal immigrants "are now being housed in detention centers.

The Hindu nationalist government in India has deported some Rohingya refugees to Myanmar in violation of the principles of non-refoulement under refugee law. New Delhi, which views Muslim refugees as a security threat, has promised to deport them.

& # 39; Doubtful citizen & # 39;

According to Indian lawyer Shruti Panday, the NRC bears the burden of proving Indian citizenship to the citizen, which could mean that "every citizen becomes a dubious citizen." The impact on marginalized groups like Muslims will be particularly damaging, she says.

The Indian Constitution recognizes the right to equality and the fair application of the law. The 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights, to which India is a signatory, specifically prohibits arbitrary deprivation of nationality.

The purpose of Bachelet's intervention was to highlight the concerns of the High Commissioner that the AAC does not comply with India's human rights obligations.

The citizenship law, passed last December, sparked peaceful protests across the country led largely by Muslims, who fear millions of community members will become stateless or deprived of their rights. Dozens of people, mostly Muslims, have died in a police crackdown that has been criticized by human rights groups.

The Supreme Court rejected to repeal the legislation and gave the government led by the prime minister Narendra Modi Time to respond to appeals that challenge the AAC's constitutionality.

Surinder Bhagat, a counselor at the Indian Embassy in Doha, the capital of Qatar, said the AAC does not take away citizenship from any Indian citizen, including Muslims.

"The CAA also does not question the standard naturalization process already permitted in Indian law. The process of obtaining citizenship remains open to people of all faiths and from all countries," Bhagat told Al Jazeera in an email interview. .

But in the third week of March, the Ministry of the Interior presented a sworn declaration in the Supreme Court declaring that the preparation of the NRC was "a necessary exercise for any sovereign country for the mere identification of citizens of non-citizens,quot;.

He stressed that he is not "taking away,quot; anyone's citizenship, adding that the AAC "will not affect people's legal, democratic or secular rights."

Priya Pillai, an international lawyer, said the international community should "keep up the pressure on India."

Pillai says he believes the intervention of the UN High Commissioner is a sign of how seriously The international community is addressing the issue of citizenship and possible statelessness.

"The impact on regional peace and security cannot be ruled out either, especially if there is massive statelessness as a result of the law and the policies being implemented," says Pillai.