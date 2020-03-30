Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora's fights rescheduled after British Boxing Control Board extends suspension of events | Boxing news

%MINIFYHTMLbc1ab5a70952af773e441e776d90218111% %MINIFYHTMLbc1ab5a70952af773e441e776d90218112%

Dillian Whyte discusses what it has been like to train while locked up

The Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora ​​fights have been rescheduled after the British Boxing Board of Control suspended all events in May due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Whyte vs Alexander Povetkin has been rescheduled for July 4 while a new date is being prepared for Chisora ​​vs Oleksandr Usyk.

Lee Selby's IBF lightweight title eliminator against George Kambosos Jr will take place on July 11.

Whyte said: "It is frustrating, but right now much more serious things are happening in the world. I have concentrated on preparing for May 2 and had a good camp, but this is life and you have to take it as it comes.

"I wanted the fight with Alexander Povetkin two years ago after he knocked out David Price. I offered him there and then they said yes to the fight, and all of a sudden they pulled out. It's personal since he knocked out one of my friends and I want to pay you back.

"I hope to get the victory in a good way and I intend to bring maximum violence when the fight happens. So I hope to see all the other rescheduled fights, especially Derek Chisora's fight against Oleksandr Usyk. I am a big boxing fan as well so it would be nice to sit and watch and enjoy. "

A Matchroom Boxing statement said: "The health and safety of the boxers, staff, event contractors and fans involved in our events continues to be the top priority for Matchroom Boxing and we thank everyone for their understanding. We look forward to bringing them back. world class boxing events to these shores as soon as it is safe to do so.

"Our thoughts go out to everyone affected by the COVID-19 outbreak at this difficult time."

A statement from BBBofC stated: "The British Boxing Board of Control has further extended its suspension from Boxing Tournaments under its jurisdiction for the month of May.

"We will continue to follow the advice of the Government and Medical Authorities and will keep the situation under review and, where possible, we will explore all available options to find a way to lift the suspension when conditions allow.

"We would like to re-emphasize that our thoughts are with all those affected by Covid-19.

"Please stay home and stay safe."

Boxing in April had already been suspended by the BBBofC.