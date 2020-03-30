Diddy Wants to Use His Power to Help During the Global Crisis – Check out this heartfelt message from a watery-eyed rapper

Diddy shared a message on his social media account telling fans that people in power must come together and help fight this global crisis that we are all in. The coronavirus pandemic is shaking health systems and economies, and all the necessary help is needed. days.

People are distancing themselves socially these days, trying to help contain the virus as much as possible.

Check out the emotional video the rapper shared on his social media account.

‘We can all help: we cannot just sit back and leave our healthcare workers abandoned and unprotected. In the coming days, I will be locked in and focused on finding ways to directly support our healthcare workers, but I don't have all the answers. If you want to help or have great ideas, contact me now! God bless us all. #teamlove, "Diddy captioned the clip he shared on his social media account.

Someone said: ‘Just work on building internal immune systems in people, and we are halfway there. Things that don't tell us what we need on the news. It is about government stimuli and rescue when it should be, above all, about the development of our immunity and how to do it with vitamins A, B, C, D3, zinc, etc. I haven't heard a single news source talk about this in the past month. Immunocompromised people are the most affected. It's not rocket science, but everyone cared about their business and investments sooner than it seems. The fight should be to make our bodies as strong as possible with diet, fasting, saunas, breathing and exercise. We'd probably kill this thing on its way. "

One commenter wrote: "I am a health worker conducting Covid 19 driving tests, we need N95 masks, hair covers, disposable robes or bunny suits, and face shields."

Another follower who is a nurse also had a few words for Diddy: ‘@diddy I am a nurse … due to this pandemic, supplies to protect us have run out. We need masks, gloves, gowns, eye protectors, glasses, etc. If the nurse, doctors, and nurse aide don't have what we need to protect us, we can't work, and we risk getting a crown, and we still can't work and where does that leave patients who need our help. My suggestion is to find a way as a private company to reproduce what we need. It is obvious now that today's companies cannot keep up with supply and demand. "

Diddy has been showing his gratitude on social media these days for everyone involved in the fight against the coronavirus.



