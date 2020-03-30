Diddy fans get excited about her new "salt and pepper,quot; hair – "It looks good!"

%MINIFYHTMLbc465b5344616292f034e4c79c40007e11% %MINIFYHTMLbc465b5344616292f034e4c79c40007e12%

Diddy's new look was a pleasant surprise in the eyes of many of his followers and they did not hesitate to let him know how much they liked him with a beard and salt and pepper hair. The rapper turned to social media to share a clip that featured a well-thought-out message intended to call people to show real support for healthcare officials.

This was, of course, an effort on their part to positively contribute to eradicating the coronavirus COVID-19 chain.

However, many of his followers focused more on his new quarantine appearance than anything else, sprouting over his gray hair and visible gray beard.

At the beginning of the clip, Diddy urged everyone: "Let's get people involved."

He went on to say that he wanted everyone to just "get on this super hero,quot; now that everyone is dealing with such a big crisis.

What Diddy really wanted, more specifically, was for others to support all the health workers who risk their lives every day to save others who are already infected.

Also, he hit all those "gray men,quot; who control our destiny.

Speaking of gray hair, fans were quick to point out that the star also had some gray hair in her generally black hair.

Here are some of the reactions he received in the comment section: "So you want to tell me that all men have dyed all their hair all this time?" / "And I'm not mad at that." They see to it that we do the same, so "/" looks good with her gray hair. "/" Diddy with gray hair? Who would have thought! "/" Well, it looks good on him. "/" Wow, now he looks like he's old! "/" I love salt / pepper! "

Meanwhile, people may have been obsessed with her appearance, but Diddy's message must be profound and philosophical.

I wanted the population to wake up and know what we are up to and try to figure out how to pretend to save each other. Fuck politics and bureaucracy … old hair, white men with gray hair, controlling our destiny? … have no power. We have the power. The power of unity cannot be broken. "

To see the rest of her inspiring speech, check out the Instagram post above!



