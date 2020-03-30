Did Tom Brady sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to keep Gisele Bundchen happy? Sayanora New England and Boston Patriots!

%MINIFYHTMLc15d3548ce1a21a64255e6f178fe710911% %MINIFYHTMLc15d3548ce1a21a64255e6f178fe710912%

Tom Brady left the New England Patriots and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to keep Gisele Bundchen happy? That is the question in many minds and the topic addressed in the next April 6, 2020 issue of Life & Style magazine. The article discusses Gisele's aversion to Boston's cold weather and her desire to move to a warm place. A source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also spoke about the marriage problems the couple had had and suggested that the move was one to save their relationship. Gisele and Tom have been married since February 6, 2009 and have two children together: Benjamin and Vivian Lake Brady. Tom shares John's son with actress Bridget Moynahan. He had spent 20 years with the New England Patriots and his departure was a shock to many.

Gisele's discomfort living in Boston may not have been a surprise to many. In a 2018 interview with Vogue, the supermodel revealed that she would rather live elsewhere.

%MINIFYHTMLc15d3548ce1a21a64255e6f178fe710913% %MINIFYHTMLc15d3548ce1a21a64255e6f178fe710914%

Gisele stated the following to the magazine.

%MINIFYHTMLc15d3548ce1a21a64255e6f178fe710915% %MINIFYHTMLc15d3548ce1a21a64255e6f178fe710916% Why do I live here? It's call love. I love my husband. My children were born here, in our old apartment on Beacon Street. They are little Bostonians and they love the weather. But I will not lie. Cold is not my taste. I'm Brazilian. I'd rather live barefoot in a shack in the middle of the woods somewhere. "

Now it seems like Gisele is going to get her wish and finally live in warmer weather. You can watch Vogue's interview with Gisele Bundchen below.

It was definitely not on my list of undercover guesses. https://t.co/aX4SUEn6oJ pic.twitter.com/3HXL0toH86 – Samantha Powell (@ sdpowell1) June 14, 2018

The source who spoke to Life & Style paints a slightly different image rather than Tom and Gisele just feeling like it's time to move on to different pastures.

The source offered the following to Life & Style.

"Gisele often accused Tom of putting his career before his family. This is their way of showing you that this is not true. Gisele and the kids mean more to him than the Super Bowl rings. "

Neither Gisele nor Tom have publicly stated that their marriage was in trouble or that Gisele felt that Tom had put his career above his family.

What do you think about the report? Were you surprised to hear that Tom Brady left the New England Patriots and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?



Post views:

two