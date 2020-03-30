Deyjah, the daughter of rapper TI: I suffer from mental health problems!

Last year hip hop pioneer Clifford "T.I." Harris got into a bind when he told a podcaster that he took his 19-year-old daughter to the gynecologist to have her virginity inspected.

TI later publicly apologized to daughter Deyjah Harris for her comments.

But now Deykah is speaking, MTO News has learned. And she gives very personal details about her life and her struggles.

In a new video posted on YouTube, T.I.'s daughter Deyjah details her struggle with mental health issues.

In the video, which we post below, Deyjah admits that she has been dealing with depression and anxiety since she was 11 years old. The beautiful teenager shares a message of hope for others who have mental health issues.

Here is the full video, which lasts 20 minutes:

Deyjah is best known as the eldest daughter of legendary hip hop icon T.I. The 38-year-old rapper is also a record producer, composer, businessman, and author.

He has released 10 studio albums to date. In fact, seven of his album hit the top five on the US Billboard 200 chart. USA Deyjah was born as a loving son of T.I's ex-girlfriend. "Ms. Niko” (R,amp;B singer).