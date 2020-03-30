Detroit pastor announces positive – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – The prominent Detroit pastor, Reverend Horace Sheffield III, announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.
The 65-year-old civil rights activist told The Detroit News that he has felt worse in recent days and that he will likely go to the hospital.
On March 12, Sheffield traveled to New York to meet with the Rev. Al Sharpton.
A few days later, Sheffield underwent a coronavirus test and was quarantined until the results returned.
His wife is still awaiting the results of her test.
