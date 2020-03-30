Deny and challenge: Bolsonaro's approach to the coronavirus in Brazil | Brazil

%MINIFYHTMLfd350165d4b26105f648a9866aa5c48311% %MINIFYHTMLfd350165d4b26105f648a9866aa5c48312%

São Paulo, Brazil – Two tweets removed for "violating the rules,quot;, television appearances and a presidential campaign on social media, called "Brazil cannot stop," were quickly banned, illustrate the plan of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to combat the new coronavirus: challenging international guidelines, encourage Brazilians to return to work and continue to minimize the threat of the virus.

Like the ally and President of the United States, Donald Trump, Bolsonaro has repeatedly tried to minimize the pandemic, first dismissing it as "fantasy,quot; and then as "a little flu."

%MINIFYHTMLfd350165d4b26105f648a9866aa5c48313% %MINIFYHTMLfd350165d4b26105f648a9866aa5c48314%

"A Brazilian dives into the sewer and doesn't catch anything," Bolsonaro told viewers about his weekly Facebook Live show last Thursday.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLfd350165d4b26105f648a9866aa5c48315% %MINIFYHTMLfd350165d4b26105f648a9866aa5c48316%

Earlier last week, he surprised viewers with a five-minute television tirade in which he attacked political rivals, criticized "hysteria,quot; in the press, and even mocked a beloved famous doctor.

"Some state and municipal authorities must abandon this concept of scorched earth: the transport ban, the closure of businesses, mass confinement," he angered and contradicted specialists, including his own health minister, by insisting that the virus "will pass. soon,quot;.

This Sunday, he visited the capital, Brasilia, defying recommendations for social distancing, visiting markets and shaking hands with supporters as he encourages them to continue working to keep the economy going.

An image representing the President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, and the Minister of Health, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, with protective masks and the phrase & # 39; Let's cut some research grants & # 39; is projected on the wall of a building as a protest after the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sao Paulo, Brazil (Amanda Perobelli / Reuters)

"I recommend that you work, everyone works. Of course, anyone who is old stays at home," he told a street vendor of grilled meat.

His comments came despite recent statistics showing that the majority of Brazil's elderly population lives with family members or someone other than their partner.

Twitter recently removed the videos showing him questioning quarantine methods for violating the company's new social media rules to contradict public health guidelines on fighting COVID-19.

Bolsonaro's message about the pandemic makes one thing clear: He favors an "economy first,quot; approach to address the crisis; calculating that the number of deaths will be less costly than the inevitable recession caused by the economic shutdown.

But as the death toll worldwide climbs to more than 35,000, it is an approach that is costing you valuable political capital at home among Brazil's powerful ruling elite, while the major cities locked up are rocked by " panelaco ", protests that hit the pot, almost every night. It is also a plan that is putting Brazilian life at risk, analysts say.

Health system on the verge of collapse

So far, more than 4,300 cases and 140 deaths have been confirmed in Brazil, most in the country's industrialized southeast, according to Johns Hopkins University, and the numbers are expected to increase dramatically in the coming weeks.

Analysts say the death toll would only be aggravated by an already overwhelmed health system, as well as by Brazil's brutal levels of inequality.

"The poorest communities in Brazil lack garbage collection, suffer from water shortages, have open sewers and are very densely populated," said Paulo Buss, director of global health for the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation in Brazil. "These are perfect conditions for the virus to proliferate."

Bolsonaro's televised national speech last Tuesday, in which he once again referred to the virus as "a little flu," was widely condemned in Brazil, on social media and by business and political leaders, including long-term allies.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures to supporters as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Brasilia, Brazil (Ueslei Marcelino / Reuters)

On Saturday, a judge banned his "Brazil Can't Stop,quot; campaign, which recommended that everyone except the elderly and people with pre-existing medical conditions return to work.

"There is no more dialogue with this man," said Ronaldo Caiado, governor of the state of Goias, in the midwest of Brazil, in the agricultural heart of the country and, until now, a strong supporter of Bolsonaro.

Most of Brazil's 27 state governors, including Caiado, a qualified physician, are in favor of guidelines recommended by the World Health Organization for self-isolation and closure of all non-essential services.

Although increasingly politically isolated, the president maintains the support of a loyal fan base, at least for now, with recent opinion polls suggesting that a third of Brazilians thought he was doing a good or excellent job of handling the crisis. of the coronavirus.

"The turning point in popular support could come if, and possibly, when we see an Italy-like situation, with an increase in the death toll, distressing images on television and families unable to attend funerals," he said. Oliver Stuenkel, professor of international relations at Getulio. Vargas Foundation in Sao Paulo.

Last week, Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta said the country's health system would likely collapse under pressure from COVID-19 in late April and that infections would only start to fall in September.

"It is going to collapse because there has not been the necessary investment to prevent it from doing so," said Marcos Boulos, an infectologist and professor at the faculty of medicine at the University of Sao Paulo.

"It is likely that in two or three weeks, when we begin to reach the peaks of the hospitals, I will be totally overwhelmed and it will look, or be worse in some cases, than what we are seeing in Italy," he told Al Jazeera.

A man knocks on a pot in the window of his house while protesting against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Ricardo Moraes / Reuters)

Like the National Health Service of the United Kingdom, the Unified Health System of Brazil is a free universal service that serves the majority of the country's 209 million inhabitants and is considered by its medical professionals as a source of great national pride.

"Very few recognize that we are the only country with more than 100 million inhabitants that dared to guarantee health care for all, as a right of citizens," wrote Drauzio Varella, the beloved famous Brazilian doctor who has become a target for Bolsonaro and his followers. in his column in the newspaper Folha de S Paulo this week.

But years of lack of funds and cutbacks by successive governments have left him without equipment to deal with the COVID-19 crisis, experts say.

According to research published by the new UOL site, 60 percent of Brazilian cities do not have access to a ventilation machine for critically ill patients.

"It is a disease that requires highly complex treatment and equipment over a long period," said Jamal Suleiman, an infectologist at the Emilio Ribas Institute in Sao Paulo. "And our system is already at its limit."

& # 39; Laying the foundations & # 39;

Experts believe that the coronavirus came to Brazil from tourists returning from Italy, today the center of the outbreak, sparking class and privilege debates in one of the world's most unequal countries.

For many, such discussions were personified by the reported case of a Rio de Janeiro domestic maid who died of coronavirus after her employer returned to her infected vacation home but was not told about it.

Bolsonaro is laying the groundwork … preparing to blame those who insisted on the shutdown by the time the eventual recession strikes. Oliver Stuenkel, Getulio Vargas Foundation

Unemployment in Brazil is almost 11 percent and it is estimated that 38 million workers according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics are in the informal economy, the majority poor and without sufficient savings to overcome the crisis.

But on Thursday night, after significant pressure, opposition lawmakers celebrated the passage of an emergency basic income bill that rewards poor, informal or unemployed workers with a monthly stipend of $ 125, three times the value originally proposed by Bolsonaro's economy minister, Paulo Guedes.

Meanwhile, Bolsonaro appears to be focused on who to blame for the path analysts have said.

"Bolsonaro is laying the groundwork," said Stuenkel, the professor of international relations. "Preparing to blame those who insisted on closing by the time the eventual recession strikes."