Denver attorney Mike Farley was a low-income housing advocate.

Mike Farley did not complain on the way to the emergency room the morning of March 19. Joked

And he called his younger brother, Phil, to wake him up.

%MINIFYHTML5556d4bb594dd9e4f51a77cf9b8f821a11% %MINIFYHTML5556d4bb594dd9e4f51a77cf9b8f821a12%

"He had a great sense of humor, dark humor. He was always fast with a play on words. Some were terrible; some were great, ”said Phil Farley. "When I last spoke to him, he said, 'Well, it looks like you'll have to clean up after me.'

"I wish I had responded quickly enough to say," Oh, does that mean I have your liquor cabinet? "" Added Phil Farley.

The Swedish Medical Center entered Farley that day with a fever and a persistent cough. His wife of 59 years, Nancy, said she panicked. Not because of illness but because he had not finished the book he had been reading.

"He asked me to bring him several books so he wouldn't run out of a book in his hand," said Nancy Farley.

On Monday, March 23, Mike Farley died, one of Colorado's 51 reported deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. He was 87 years old.

Farley's family united. Their close bond kept them strong during their illness and keeps them strong in their absence. But they mourn for their lost brother, husband and father as they exhort others in Colorado and across the country to take the virus seriously.

Even in a recent virtual wake for Farley, the jokes continued.

"The best phrase was from my cousin who said, 'I think this is the first time I've been where you don't have to put your pants on,'" said Mike Farley's daughter Maggie Farley.

But despite all the laughter, his work was serious business. He spent decades as a Denver real estate attorney and as an advocate for racial equality, his family said. He was also a strong advocate of providing housing for low-income families, serving as a founding member of the Archdiocesan Housing Committee Board.

He was a man of principle, even in the face of adversity. Maggie Farley, who lives in Maryland with her husband and children, said some opposed her father's campaign for affordable housing with such force that they threatened her life. But still it continued because it was the right thing to do.

“He was an Irishman first. That means he had a stubborn streak. And it told jokes, but it was mostly bad jokes, "said Nancy Farley.

Mike Farley was also a lifelong Democrat, a voracious reader and a family man with a love of life, he added.

"He loved to travel and he wanted to see the world," said Nancy Farley. "He was very sociable, social … and he just liked talking to people."

He had no rancor.

Phil Farley recalled the time he borrowed his 1955 older brother's black Ford and returned it with a damaged transmission.

"It was overdrive, which allows it to move forward easily and it doesn't have any of that engine compression to slow it down." You could go as fast as you want, "said Phil Farley." He didn't lend me his car again, but he certainly forgave me. "

The family shares fond memories of Farley, laughing often and encouraging each other. Quarantines between different family members are not enough to prevent them from chatting with each other online.

While communicating with her hospitalized father was difficult, if not impossible, Maggie Farley said a nurse was in charge of connecting the family as Mike Farley's time approached.

"He called us all on his own phone and let us listen to the latest rites and we all said goodbye," said Maggie Farley. "That was incredible. We are so grateful to her."

"It is vital that Americans take the coronavirus threat seriously and work to reduce its transmission as they can," said Nancy Farley.

"It is important for us, no matter what our political views are, to rise above all that division and realize that we are all so vulnerable," he said.