Deepika Padukone defends uploading training videos on Instagram

The coronavirus blockade has also put all of Bollywood under 'house arrest'. During this period, stars use social media to stay connected with their fans. Actors share videos of their training sessions with the goal of inspiring others to stay fit at home.

A few days before Farah Khan shared a video expressing frustration at the stars posting exercise videos on social media like Instagram. Now, during an interview with an online portal, Deepika Padukone defended her choice to post those videos. The actress said, "I know a lot of people have a problem with the exercise videos they are uploading, but to be honest, putting exercise videos, rather, exercising, not putting videos, it's more about how you feel. it's not really about how you look. "

The actress also added: “It really supports Ranveer and me. It really helps us get through the day, ”he said.

Stars like Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernández, Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra have been posting videos on social media.