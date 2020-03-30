Deepika Padukone becomes productive during her quarantine

Deepika Padukone, like the rest of the country, has stayed at home since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 21-day closure across the country. The actress is using social media to keep in touch with her fans.

Last week, we've seen several posts from the actress that give you an idea of ​​how she's making the most of her time at home. Earlier today, Deepika visited Instagram and posted a photo of her markers along with some printed labels to buy around the house. Its caption read: "Season 1: Episode 6 You know … In case it wasn't clear enough … ???????? ‍â ™ ™ #wannabemariekondo Productivity at the time of COVID-19!? ??? "

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen alongside Ranveer Singh in '83. The release of the film has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus scare.