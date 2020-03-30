Dean Delvin of Almost Paradise talks about filming in the Philippines – Deadline

For Dean Devlin, the idea of ​​the new WGN series Almost Paradise He arrived about 14 years ago during his honeymoon in Hawaii. He connected with the island and was intoxicated by the island's culture, the justice of the island, and the spirituality of the island, and wanted to put on a show in Hawaii. His soul connection to life on the island made sense considering he is of Filipino descent. With that in mind, the idea for the show changed.

Christian Kane in "Almost Paradise".

Courtesy of Electric Entertainment.



"As the years went by and I kept thinking about it, there was something there that was not authentic to me," Devlin told Deadline. “Just a couple of years ago the idea came up to do it in the Philippines and then everything changed. Then I was very excited about the project. "

Devlin is known for working on series like Librarians Y Leverage and highly successful features like Independence Day. Not surprisingly, he found a career in Hollywood since his mother was an actress who appeared in the original. Star Trek – the only Filipino actress to appear in the series (as far as we know). That said, Devlin is making history on his own by creating the first American television show to be filmed entirely in the Philippines.

The series stars Christian Kane, with whom Devlin previously worked. Librarians – plays Alex Walker, a former DEA agent who was forced to retire early. After going through major obstacles such as betrayal and health problems, he decides to uproot Cebu in the Philippines. But it is not long before he is dragged into the dangerous world of the criminal elite of the Asian archipelago.

Samantha Richelle in "Almost Paradise"

Courtesy of Electric Entertainment.



Devlin recently wrapped Almost Paradise and they left the Philippines just before airports began to close due to the coronavirus outbreak. He told us that telling a story related to his DNA is something he has never done before and that the fact that he hired Filipinos for the series made it even more exciting.

The series stars Kane at the helm, but also includes Filipino actors Samantha Richelle, Arthur Acuña, Nonie Buencamino, and Ces Quesada. In addition to that, he directed episodes alongside other accomplished Filipino directors, including Irene Villamor, Hannah Espia, and Dan Villegas.

Devlin spoke to Deadline about shooting Almost Paradise (which premieres tonight on WGN) in the Philippines, underrepresentation of Filipinos in film and television, and how the series portrays the Philippines as never seen before.

DEADLINE: Most of the cast and crew of Almost Paradise Filipino, Filipino American, or a combination of both?

DEAN DEVLIN: Mainly Filipino. We partnered with ABS-CBN as our production service company and launched outside of Manila. The white actors you see on the show were mostly broadcast from Manila or New Zealand.

DEADLINE: Many famous actors in Asia don't necessarily intersect in Hollywood because they are already established and there seems to be no need to, and for many, they feel like it would put them back in the first place. However, do you think much of the Filipino cast and crew could intersect if given the chance in the United States?

DEVLIN: I absolutely believe that we could have several outstanding talents from the show if they decide to follow it. That's a great question because they are in a comfort zone, but I encourage you to do so. About a year ago, I was asked if we will ever see a Filipino superhero, and I said, "Not until we start supporting Filipino artists. We need a Filipino movie star before you can have a Filipino action hero."

They have the talent, they just have to get out of here and be seen in front of the people, and that's one of the things we hope to do on the show is show. When people start seeing Samantha Richelle, they are going to lose their minds. She is amazing. Art Acuña is amazing. We have some talent there that could really explode into the right parts, they just need to be exposed. Our hope is that these directors, our DP, our actors, will obtain these opportunities, again, if they are willing to take advantage of it. I think, once you see this level of talent, it's kind of irresistible.

DEADLINE: Why was it important for you to film this entirely in the Philippines?

DEVLIN: We have wonderful talent, and that's a big part of what we're trying to do. We are trying to show that the film community in the Philippines has evolved a lot in the last 12-15 years, beyond what anyone really knows. This is the first scripted international television series ever made in the Philippines. I think this is truly an opportunity to showcase the incredible talent they have both in front of and behind the camera.

Growing up Filipino in the United States, when you told someone that you are Filipino, all they really knew were the shoes of Imelda Marcos and Manny Pacquiao. Whenever we have seen something in the movies or on television about the Philippines, it is always a kind of poverty pornography: it is the Philippines as "the other". The Philippines closely resembles (American) culture. One of the things that was really important in our show is that we didn't want to make it into a strange and exotic world. We really wanted to show how similar we are and that we are not "the other". We are part of the culture. I think that is one of the great successes of the show, is that when people watch it, it doesn't feel like a strange and strange world. It is exciting because you are looking at things and seeing people you have never seen before.

DEADLINE: Many shows tend to want more control over the cast, which can lead to problems when it comes to the authenticity of the narrative. Did you have to overcome obstacles or obstacles to make this as Filipino as possible?

DEVLIN: We were very lucky that we are the studio behind the show. We are funding the program, so there really is no one we can turn to. In my first conversations with WGN, I said, "You are going to see things that you have not seen before, but the show, in its narration, will be a very comfortable old shoe and I think people will feel that this is something that they will be able to wear with great comfort while discovering things they have never seen. "They embraced that idea. Throughout the entire process, there was never a conversation with WGN about changing the authenticity of the program. We all agreed on the idea from the start and it was a really smooth navigation. .

DEADLINE: The show is very refreshing when it comes to Asian-American representation because often when Hollywood thinks of Asia, they think of East Asia. South Asians and Southeast Asians tend to be overlooked.

DEVLIN: You are 100% right. This is an area that has been very interesting to me as we have seen a wonderful advancement of diversity in our entertainment in recent years, which is great, but for some reason (Filipinos) stayed out of it. . I felt like, how do we move that ball forward? What is the way to say "Hey look at us". We are interesting We have many interesting talents and frankly we are going to surprise you with what we can do. "

DEADLINE: We are at a time when there is an instinctive reaction to the representation of marginalized communities. Some people will praise it, while others will put it under a microscope, and it is even more prevalent in the communities represented. That being said, this is a Filipino show and a non-Filipino actor, Christian Kane, is the protagonist. There may be many in the Philippine community who raise their eyebrows. Do you feel this pressure or this need to explain yourself or are you preparing for a violent reaction?

DEVLIN: I think if the program were a more serious exam, I would think differently about how to get out leadership. But this is a genre show. As I said, this is an old and comfortable shoe, and for me, the character of Christian Kane represents the United States. He is the eyes of the viewers in the United States who undertake this adventure. For me, what was really more important was, who are you with and how do they behave? How are they represented? How is your spirituality and morality represented? For me, that's where the real test is and I think we passed that test with great success. The way we deal with the government, the police, the people, the store owners: I think it is authentic without immersing ourselves in the individual politics of the moment. This show is more about seeing this culture from a whole new point of view and looking at it.

Christian's character on the show is a very damaged person and the show's theme really is about healing. I think the Asia Pacific islands have a kind of magical healing power that is truly unique. It comes from people. It comes from culture. It comes from the tropical climate, but everything combines in a magical way. So I needed this damaged stranger to come in and experience that for this arc to work.

DEADLINE: You briefly mentioned politics, but given the current climate in the Philippines, is there any precaution if the program deviates towards the country's politics?



DEVLIN: Well I think we'll have to see where the show is going and how people are reacting, but things right now are really an introduction. If we get into baseball too much with people, then we become the other again. Once again, I think there are other programs that can go deeper into what is happening, but as we also know as Filipinos, things change rapidly in the Philippines. You wake up one day and it's a completely different environment. So we don't want to get entangled in individual problems or things like that. This is more a window into a world that we have not yet seen and looking at it from a perspective that we have not seen. As that unfolds, we will have to see where that goes.